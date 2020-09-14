Bill Barr’s DOJ under investigation for potential political pressure during Roger Stone sentencing: report

NBC News reported that the Department of Justice Inspector General is investigating what happened with the sentencing guidelines surrounding Roger Stone’s case.
The report recalls DOJ prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky testified before Congress that he was told by the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia to request a “lighter” sentence for Stone due to his personal relationship with President Donald Trump.
“Zelinsky said the U.S. Attorney, Timothy Shea, was ‘receiving heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice to cut Stone a break, and that the U.S. Attorney’s sentencing instructions to us were based on political considerations,'” said NBC News.
Attorney General Bill Barr stepped in, saying that the sentencing recommendations from the DOJ weren’t acceptable and were “too high” and told the prosecutors to rewrite the sentencing document. Prosecutors resigned instead.
According to an NBC source, Zelinsky’s testimony helped trigger the Inspector General’s Office to investigate.
Stone was convicted of seven felonies, but Trump commuted the sentence his long-time friend right before he was slated to go to prison.
