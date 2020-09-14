Quantcast
Connect with us

Bill Barr’s DOJ under investigation for potential political pressure during Roger Stone sentencing: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

Roger Stone (Screen Capture)

NBC News reported that the Department of Justice Inspector General is investigating what happened with the sentencing guidelines surrounding Roger Stone’s case.

The report recalls DOJ prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky testified before Congress that he was told by the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia to request a “lighter” sentence for Stone due to his personal relationship with President Donald Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Zelinsky said the U.S. Attorney, Timothy Shea, was ‘receiving heavy pressure from the highest levels of the Department of Justice to cut Stone a break, and that the U.S. Attorney’s sentencing instructions to us were based on political considerations,'” said NBC News.

Attorney General Bill Barr stepped in, saying that the sentencing recommendations from the DOJ weren’t acceptable and were “too high” and told the prosecutors to rewrite the sentencing document. Prosecutors resigned instead.

According to an NBC source, Zelinsky’s testimony helped trigger the Inspector General’s Office to investigate.

Stone was convicted of seven felonies, but Trump commuted the sentence his long-time friend right before he was slated to go to prison.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘The grid is broke’: Gen. Honoré warns it will take months for electricity and water restoration in Louisiana

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honoré was interviewed by MSNBC's Ayman Mohyeldin on Monday about the state of hurricane recovery in Louisiana as Hurricane Sally bears down on the state.

Honoré was widely praised for his role in responding to Hurricane Katrina, which occurred after the George W. Bush administration had been criticized for mistakes in their initial response to the disaster.

"We are following breaking news at this hour," Mohyeldin said. "Right now Hurricane Sally is Category 1 storm and taking aim at the gulf coast. Hurricane warnings have been issued in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, some areas are expected to get an average of 8 to 16 inches of rain

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bill Barr’s DOJ under investigation for potential political pressure during Roger Stone sentencing: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

NBC News reported that the Department of Justice Inspector General is investigating what happened with the sentencing guidelines surrounding Roger Stone's case.

The report recalls DOJ prosecutor Aaron Zelinsky testified before Congress that he was told by the office of the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia to request a "lighter" sentence for Sone due to his personal relationship with President Donald Trump.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘And COVID will just disappear, right?’: Trump ridiculed for claim climate change will ‘get cooler’

Published

59 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump still doesn't appear to understand the difference between the weather and the climate, a fact frequently explained in elementary school classes. While speaking in California about the overwhelming wildfires up and down the West Coast, Trump dismissed that it was attributed to climate change.

“It’ll start getting cooler. You just watch," said Trump about the weather.

"I wish science agreed with you," said California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot.

I don’t think science knows, actually," Trump claimed.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image