Quantcast
Connect with us

Intel expert fears Trump will use the military to declare he won the election — even if he didn’t

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald J. Trump visits approximately 200 National Guard troops Saturday, Aug, 29, 2020, at Cougar Stadium in Lake Charles, La., during his visit to view damage caused by Hurricane Laura. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Long-time counterintelligence expert and former Naval Intelligence Officer Malcolm Nance warned that President Donald Trump would use every tool he has to stay in power at whatever cost to the nation.

He explained that a recent Atlantic article predicting the election will “break America” is spot on.

“It’s true. The Republican Party sees themselves as not just the enablers of President Trump anymore; they are the enforcers of his law,” said Nance. “And as far as he’s concerned, his dictum, what comes out of his mouth, is law.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also predicted that there would be a lot more that Americans see from foreign campaigns pushing Trump’s candidacy.

“I suspect that we’re also going to be seeing a lot more action from foreign actors. What I fear most is on election night, as the first results are coming in, whether it’s Russia, North Korea — whether it’s the Trump data team, and President Trump himself, they will start mass pushing through social media that he won,” Nance predicted. “They will create a psychological framework of their victory, even though no one will declare it, except for President Trump and the Republican Party. That, right there, will fracture this nation right down the middle. And I do not believe for not one moment, that he will not use the attorney general and all the tools of force in the united states government short of the armed forces.”

“It’s either he just doesn’t believe the polls and has his power-of-positive-thinking hat on and is like, ‘I can’t lose,’ and that’s what he thinks,” Nance continued. “Or he knows this is what people worry about, does he know something we don’t know, that Russia has already weighed in, that he’s gotten foreign helpers to help? This piece says Trump may win or lose but will insist the election was rigged. He’s not trying to prevent mail-in voting, but he’s discrediting the practice to lay the groundwork the post-election night to contest the results. The thing that a lot of people worry about is President Trump may think whatever he thinks in his head, but Republicans act on what he thinks to protect him and at the state level, Republicans, and at the federal level and now at the Supreme Court, will act on his dreams and keep him in power even if he loses.”

See the full discussion below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Trump is advocating civil war’: Reporter stunned when president refuses to commit to ‘peaceful transfer of power’ after election

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, instead sending a message to Democrats to "get rid of the ballots."

Trump's remarks were so disturbing the reporter who asked the question called it "the most frightening answer I have ever received to any question I have ever asked."

Veteran journalist Brian Karem, a political analyst for CNN and the White House correspondent for Playboy, had asked the President the very simple question.

This is the most frightening answer I have ever received to any question I have ever asked. I’ve interviewed convicted killers with more empathy. @realDonaldTrump is advocating Civil War. https://t.co/8eMY9Csuhp

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘There’s no agreement on facts’: Filmmaker Alex Gibney’s look at Russian interference shows how weak American democracy is

Published

23 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

Hacking our democracy was distressingly easy. Alex Gibney's two-part documentary series "Agents of Chaos" on HBO leaves no room to argue otherwise. By the end of Gibney's four-hour examination of how the Russians interfered with our elections, the filmmaker has explained the connections between Russia's takeover in Ukraine and its own suppression of dissent to our own government's tactics in 2020, and the cyber assault on our voter databases and the Democratic National Committee's servers is laid out with equal precision.
Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s Homeland Security chief swears he never downplayed white supremacist terrorist threats

Published

33 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

Chad Wolf, the acting Secretary of Homeland Security that the courts have said is illegitimate serving in the position, said that he really is concerned about white supremacist terrorism in the United States, despite claims from a former official of his.

The New York Times reported Wolf told Senators Wednesday “It’s a fabrication, completely,” that he buried threat assessments on racist extremists.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE