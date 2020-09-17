Internet scorches ‘fascist’ Trump for urging supporters to ‘request an absentee ballot’ minutes after attacking voting by mail

For months President Donald Trump has been spreading dangerous misinformation and lies about by-mail voting. As recently as minutes ago he claimed the election is “RIGGED” because less than 500 North Carolina voters were accidentally sent two ballots – which are bar coded, preventing their votes from counting twice, should they decide to commit a felony and try to vote twice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just out: Some people in the Great State of North Carolina have been sent TWO BALLOTS. RIGGED ELECTION in waiting!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

But just 21 minutes later, Trump was all-in on mail-in voting, urging supporters to “Request an Absentee Ballot” via his campaign website – where they can harvest your information.

Want to register to vote? Request an Absentee Ballot or vote early – simply click the below link. My campaign has made it incredibly easy! #Vote #TrumpPence2020https://t.co/u25yI5T7E8

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Internet rose up in fury.

Is this motherfucker, after months of saying that mail-in ballots (which are THE SAME THING AS ABSENTEE BALLOTS), now telling people to get absentee ballots?

OMFG the fucking nerve.

He knows he’s going to lose with absentee ballot voters and early voters.

This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/tsZTQN4n1g

ADVERTISEMENT

— Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 17, 2020

lmao this is a joke right https://t.co/8Wqq4devdM

ADVERTISEMENT

— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 17, 2020

VOTING BY MAIL IS AWFUL AND RIGGED AND CORRUPT and oh hey btw my campaign made this nice little tool if you want to vote by mail thx https://t.co/7Lj2uRHcGd

— Max Steele (@maxasteele) September 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t need to. You already sent me one – UNSOLICITED!!! https://t.co/DdKieiywp8 pic.twitter.com/FoiBl9W4gF

— Brian C McCalla PE CEM CEP CDSM (@McCallaPE) September 17, 2020

Trump: Absentee voting is bad.

Also Trump: Request an absentee ballot https://t.co/clINjsmAF3

— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) September 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

are you kidding me https://t.co/QCG8nKkub0

— The Ghost of George Conway (@gtconway3dg) September 17, 2020

I rather swim through fire to my county registrar’s office, then register to vote on Donald Trump’s website. https://t.co/WSPjIHkPFu

— *Maggs* Biden/Harris2020 (@MaggsDCBrunchin) September 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Wait…So mailing in a ballot is only “rigging the election” when people voting Democratic do it? https://t.co/4QMl5mLj3V

— Spartan Jay Jay (@SpartanJayJay) September 17, 2020

I thought this was rife with fraud and abuse?

Fascist. https://t.co/2fOQ27oWeq

— Tyr -Ban all Nazis- McDohl (@dohlbomber) September 17, 2020

Politics aside, the #cybersecurity #phd in me says do not put all your personal information into any website that is not your state’s official voting website to request an absentee ballot. The process for Maryland was very simple. Link:https://t.co/kueML2BJMu https://t.co/EZgRHgtxZ9 pic.twitter.com/8rzawCh3Qx

ADVERTISEMENT

— Keith J. Jones, Ph.D. (@keithjjones) September 17, 2020

But I thought absentee ballots were bad? https://t.co/OAdFxTr8V7 pic.twitter.com/39lv41FkB4

— Lynda Wright (@BroncoBaby10) September 17, 2020