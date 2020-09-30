Iraq says ‘not happy’ with ‘dangerous’ US pullout threat
Baghdad is “not happy” with a “dangerous” threat by Washington to pull its troops and diplomats out of Iraq, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Wednesday.
Several political and diplomatic sources have told AFP that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued an ultimatum last week that all US personnel would leave Iraq unless the government puts a stop to a rash of attacks against them.
“A US withdrawal could lead to further pullouts” by members of the US-led coalition fighting holdout jihadists, which would be “dangerous, because the Islamic State group threatens not only Iraq but the whole region,” the minister said.
“We hope that the United States will rethink its decision,” which at the moment is only “preliminary”, Hussein added.
“Some people in Washington make parallels with Benghazi but it’s a faulty analysis, just as this is a faulty decision,” he said, referring to Libya’s second city.
Four US personnel, including the ambassador to Libya, were killed in Benghazi in 2012, when Islamist militants among a crowd of protesters stormed the US consulate.
Between October 2019 and July this year in Iraq, around 40 rocket attacks have targeted the US embassy or bases housing US troops.
Since Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi was received in the White House amid great fanfare in August, the frequency of such attacks has increased significantly.
In the space of just two months, another 40 attacks have taken place, targeting not only the embassy and military bases, but also the supply convoys of Iraqi contractors for Washington and its allies.
“Attacks on foreign embassies are attacks on the government, which has responsibility for protecting them,” the Iraqi minister said.
Recent attacks have mostly been claimed by little known factions among the array of Shiite armed groups equipped and trained by neighbouring Iran during the war against the Sunni extremists of IS.
The armed groups have been locked in a tug-of-war with Kadhemi, who is seen as more pro-American than some of his predecessors.
Underlining the risks, a rocket attack targeting Baghdad airport hit a nearby home on Monday evening, killing five children and two women from the same family.
The US still has hundreds of diplomats in its mission in the high-security Green Zone in Baghdad and around 3,000 troops based in three bases across the country.
Lindsey Graham lashes out at ‘clueless’ Comey after GOP chair gets accused of ignoring Russian election threat
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Wednesday lashed out at former FBI Director James Comey after Comey accused him of ignoring the ongoing threat of Russian interference with America's elections.
During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Comey schooled Graham on the necessity of investigating whether President Donald Trump's campaign worked with the Russian government against Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.
Although special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into the matter did not establish a criminal conspiracy, it did reveal multiple contacts and meetings between Trump officials and Russian agents throughout the campaign. Mueller also found that the Trump campaign sent multiple signals to the Russians that they welcomed their help in taking down Clinton.
‘Biden won’: Fox Business host gives Kayleigh McEnany bad news about Trump’s debate
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Wednesday that President Donald Trump came out on top against Democratic nominee Joe Biden in Tuesday night's debate.
McEnany was asked about Trump's performance by Fox Business host Stuart Varney.
"He thinks he won the debate?" Varney wondered. "Does he think that?"
"Yes, he does," McEnany replied. "He was in very good spirits. He brought the fight that I think the American people wanted to see."
"President Trump took on the role of both the media, what they should be doing, and a candidate sharing his record with the American people," she opined.
The View co-hosts ‘horrified’ by Trump’s attacks on Biden’s sons: ‘I had a visceral reaction of disgust’
"The View" co-hosts were repulsed by President Donald Trump's attacks on Joe Biden's sons during the first debate.
The president interrupted Biden as he talked about his late son Beau, who died from cancer in 2015, and changed the subject to his younger son Hunter's past problems with substance abuse.
"There was another one that horrified me," said co-host Sara Haines.
"I literally had, like, a visceral reaction of disgust in that moment," she added. "I had other moments like that, but that one got me last night that he just so freely didn't lose a beat in doing that in regards to his family."