‘Is the GOP really that desperate?’ Ambassador to China resigns so he can campaign for Trump in Iowa

According to a report from Fox News, U.S. Ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, will be stepping down from his post in October. When he returns to his home on Iowa, he plans to hit the 2020 campaign trail for President Trump.

The soon-to-be ex-ambassador’s son, Eric Branstad, is already working on the campaign.

Commenting on the report, political scientist Philip Klinkner said that the move is “bizarre.”

“Is the GOP really that desperate about Iowa?” he tweeted. “If they are, I can’t imagine Branstad would make much of a difference.”