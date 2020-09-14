Quantcast
Connect with us

Is Trump actively trying to lose the election? This WaPo reporter thinks so

Published

1 min ago

on

HERSHEY, PENNSYLVANIA/USA DECEMBER 10, 2019: President Donald Trump, left, appears with vice-president Mike Pence

President Donald Trump is by no means the first politician to play hardball during a presidential election. Over the years, hardball campaigning has included President Lyndon B. Johnson’s infamous “daisy ad” of 1964 and the Swift Boast Veterans ads that President George W. Bush used against Democrat John Kerry 40 years later. But many of Trump’s critics have been warning that his tactics go way beyond the usual negative campaigning — that he is quite capable of finding ways to steal the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Liberal opinion writer Greg Sargent, this week in his Washington Post column, lays out seven ways in which Trump and his allies are making an effort to corrupt the electoral process.

“Trump isn’t trying to win,” Sargent said on Twitter. “He’s trying to get within cheating distance. Many top officials are placing their official duties and the levers of government at the disposal of his effort to hold power while losing the popular vote.”

The first that Sargent cites is “rushing coronavirus treatments.” This could prove dangerous, as a vaccine for COVID-19 or any other disease needs to be thoroughly tested before it becomes widely available. In a similar vein, he points out that Trump is “interfering in public health messaging” by pushing a rosy picture of the pandemic that doesn’t reflect reality.

But it doesn’t stop at messing with the government’s coronavirus response.

“A Department of Homeland Security whistleblower has revealed that top officials pressed for findings about civil unrest to be revised to downplay white supremacist violence and pump up the illusion of an organized leftist domestic terror threat,” Sargent notes. Trump is also “limiting disclosure of knowledge of Russian sabotage,” he argues.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Kremlin tries to interfere in this year’s presidential election just as it interfered in the 2016 election, Sargent warns, Trump and Attorney General William Barr will try to give the impression that the Kremlin’s hands are perfectly clean.

Sargent also observes that Barr is furthering Trump’s attempts to undermine faith in the election by “cranking out false public statements to discredit vote-by-mail, whether it’s falsely claiming it’s vulnerable to a massive foreign-engineered conspiracy or blatantly misrepresenting actual domestic cases of fraud.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Washington Post slams Trump for playing a ‘huckster’s game’ on COVID-19 defiance

Published

12 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

On Monday, The Washington Post editorial board tore into President Donald Trump's indoor Henderson rally in violation of Nevada COVID-19 restrictions, warning that he was risking a "superspreader event."

"Beyond any doubt, the coronavirus transmits from person to person," wrote the board. "An enclosed space, with people shouting, has frequently led to outbreaks: a choir practice, a wedding, a summer camp and cruise ships, to name a few. The Nevada rally was a potential superspreader event, led by the president in pursuit of political gain. He has refused to wear a face mask on the campaign trail, and has belittled the Democratic nominee, former vice president Joe Biden, for wearing one. In Pennsylvania recently, he asked a largely maskless crowd if they know 'a man that likes a mask as much' as Biden. 'It gives him a feeling of security,' the president said. 'If I was a psychiatrist, I’d say this guy has some big issues.'"

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Latinos for Trump roundtable’ is actually just an indoor campaign rally in Arizona

Published

36 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

On Monday, President Donald Trump visited Phoenix, Arizona for what the campaign described as a "Latinos for Trump" roundtable with voters.

However, as many reporters noted, the event seemed less like a roundtable and more like an indoor campaign rally, similar to the one held controversially the previous day in Henderson, Nevada against state COVID-19 restrictions.

Trump's campaign is fighting to improve its margins with Latino voters, who backed Clinton overwhelmingly in 2016 and contributed to his popular vote loss.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump ridiculed by mental health association: ‘Dementia on top of ADD make it hard to read’

Published

42 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday went on a Twitter rampage, tweeting or retweeting more than 20 times after a judge he appointed blocked COVID-19 regulations in Pennsylvania.

One of the accounts he retweeted is from the group "Duty to Warn" -- which is "an association of mental health professionals warning Trump is psychologically unfit" to serve as president.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image