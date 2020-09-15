Israel establishes full ties with Bahrain, UAE at White House
Israel normalized relations with long-time foes Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates at a White House ceremony on Tuesday as President Donald Trump said similar US-brokered deals were close between the Jewish state and “five or six” other nations.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the UAE sealed the historic agreements with a signing ceremony on a flag-decorated White House lawn.
Hundreds of guests attended the event despite the coronavirus pandemic but there were no ceremonial handshakes to cement the agreements.
Bahrain and the UAE are the first Arab nations to establish relations with Israel since Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994 and Trump, who is hoping the deals will boost his reelection hopes, hailed it as a “historic day for peace in the Middle East.”
“After decades of division and conflict we mark the dawn of a new Middle East,” Trump said. “We’re here this afternoon to change the course of history.”
He said the agreements “will serve as the foundation for a comprehensive peace across the entire region” and “there will be other countries, very, very soon.”
Speaking to reporters before the ceremony, Trump said “we’ll have at least five or six countries coming along very quickly.”
Trump did not name the additional countries, but hinted during a meeting with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan that Saudi Arabia may be on board.
“We’ve had great talks with Saudi Arabia. I think their mind is very open,” Trump said.
Netanyahu called the day a “pivot of history.”
“It heralds a new dawn of peace,” he said. “Ultimately it can end the Arab-Israeli conflict once and for all.”
In remarks directed at Netanyahu, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan said: “I stand here today to extend a hand of peace and receive a hand of peace.”
“Thank you for choosing peace and halting the annexation of Palestinian territories,” he said in one of the rare references to the Palestinians during the event.
Two-state solution
For the Mideast, the deals dubbed the Abraham Accords mark a distinct shift in a decades-old status quo where Arab countries have tried to maintain unity against Israel over its treatment of the stateless Palestinians.
In his remarks, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani stressed the need for a “two-state” solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
Trump, speaking to Fox News ahead of the ceremony, said the agreements would put pressure on the Palestinians to also come to the negotiating table or they would be “left out in the cold.”
“The Palestinians will ultimately come in too,” he said.
“And you’re going to have peace in the Middle East without being stupid and shooting everybody, and killing everybody, and having blood all over the sand.”
Trump predicted that Iran — a regional rival to Bahrain and the UAE — would seek to make a deal with the United States if he is reelected.
“I think they want to make a deal,” he said. “I’ll make a very fair deal.”
F-35 sale to UAE
All the four countries at the White House share a common hostility to Iran, which Trump has put under crippling economic and diplomatic pressure.
The thaw will also give Israel and its two new Arab partners a big economic opening, just when they are looking to rebuild after the international slowdown triggered by the pandemic.
Trump enjoyed the optics of presiding over a historic breakthrough less than 50 days before election day, which opinion polls suggest he is currently on course to lose.
Netanyahu, a close Trump ally who faces a corruption trial and criticism over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, could also use a dose of good news coverage.
The UAE, meanwhile, has been using the negotiations as part of its campaign to pressure Washington to sell it the cutting edge F-35 warplane.
Trump said Tuesday he was willing to sell the warplanes to the UAE despite Israeli opposition.
“I would have no problem in selling them the F-35,” he told Fox News, adding that it would mean “tremendous jobs at home.”
The UAE is eying the stealth fighter jet as a component in its ambitious plans to make the small, wealthy country into a regional military power.
Ahead of the signing ceremony, hundreds of Palestinians protested Tuesday against the normalization deals with Israel.
Clutching Palestinian flags and wearing blue face masks for protection against the novel coronavirus, demonstrators rallied in the cities of Nablus and Hebron in the occupied West Bank and in the Gaza Strip.
Several dozen pro-Palestinian demonstrators also staged a protest outside the White House as the ceremony took place.
Breaking Banner
‘Retaliatory abuse’: Legal experts slam Barr’s DOJ for opening ‘politically-motivated’ criminal inquiry into John Bolton
The Dept. of Justice is opening a criminal inquiry into John Bolton, allegedly to determine whether or not he disclosed classified information in his book, which discusses his 17 months serving as President Donald Trump's National Security Advisor.
"The department has convened a grand jury, which issued a subpoena for communications records from Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Mr. Bolton’s memoir, 'The Room Where It Happened,'" The New York Times reports.
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Anti-masker fights with cops as they forcibly remove him from school board meeting
A man who attended a school board meeting in South Dakota while refusing to wear a mask was forcibly removed by police this Monday, Mitchell Republic reports.
Video of the incident shows the man initially resisting the two officers before they escorted him out of the Mitchell Board of Education meeting. Before he was escorted out, he was repeatedly asked to wear a mask. In the video, the man is heard telling officers, "you're going to have to drag me out."
Breaking Banner
Trump HHS appointee apologizes to staff after going on rant about armed insurrections
Trump-appointed Health and Human Services assistant secretary for public affairs Michael Caputo has reportedly apologized to staff members after he went off on a social media rant that included conspiracy theories about armed insurrections related to the 2020 presidential election.
According to Politico, Caputo "called an emergency staff meeting on Tuesday to apologize for leveling a series of false accusations on Facebook Live over the weekend" that included claims that the HHS was leading a "resistance unit" against President Donald Trump, as well as warnings about armed insurrections that would supposedly occur after the election.