Israel to reimpose virus lockdown as WHO reports record cases
Jerusalem (AFP) – Israel said it will reimpose a national lockdown to battle a coronavirus surge, as the number of daily infections around the world reached a record high.Britain, France, Austria and the Czech Republic also reported spikes, as global cases rapidly approached 29 million with more than 921,000 Covid-19 deaths, according to an AFP tally.The Israel lockdown will last three weeks starting Friday, keeping people to within 500 metres (yards) of their homes. It is the first developed economy to take such drastic steps to contain a second wave of infections.”I know these measures will …
‘It makes me sick’: Doctor buries Trump for holding indoor rally as pandemic death toll nears 200,000
A top vaccinologist on Monday slammed President Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he said all of the needless death caused by the disease in the United States made him feel "sick."
Dr. Peter Hotez, the co-director of the Texas Children's Hospital Center for Vaccine Development, slammed the president for holding an indoor rally in Nevada as the death toll in the United States approaches 200,000 people.
Marriage and dating 6 months into a pandemic: More pressure, less sex
Divorce is hard. Add a global pandemic and it may cause you to rethink some things. That was the reality for three couples whom attorney Susan Myres counseled on divorce. At the beginning of the pandemic, they all decided to step back and reconsider going through with separating in the midst of a global crisis.“I think COVID, for people with a kindness and generosity in their heart, made them kind of sit up straight and think about, ‘Is this really what I want to do?’,” said Myres, president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, which is based in Chicago.About six months into COVID-1... (more…)
Could common vaccine given to kids help prevent COVID-19 in adults?
ST. LOUIS — Washington University School of Medicine is helping lead an ambitious, worldwide study to see if giving adults the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine — a common vaccine administered to young children — could help protect against infection from the coronavirus.The study aims to enroll up to 30,000 health care workers globally, including 500 to 1,000 in the St. Louis area.Washington University is leading the trial along with the University College London and the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.The MMR vaccine was approved nearly 50 years ago and has since been given s... (more…)