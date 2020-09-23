ISS moves to avoid space debris
Astronauts aboard the International Space Station were carrying out an “avoidance maneuver” on Tuesday to ensure the ISS would not be hit by a piece of debris, the US space agency NASA announced.
The debris should pass within “several kilometers” (miles) of the station, but out of an abundance of caution, the ISS’s trajectory was being changed to move it farther away from the object.
The three crew members — two Russians and an American — relocated to their Soyuz spacecraft as the maneuver began so they could evacuate if necessary, NASA said.
The “time of closest approach” is 2221 GMT, NASA said.
The ISS is orbiting roughly 260 miles (420 kilometers) above the Earth, at a speed of about 17,130 miles per hour.
At such a velocity, even a small object could seriously damage a solar panel or other facet of the station.
This type of maneuver is necessary on a regular basis. NASA said 25 such maneuvers had occurred between 1999 and 2018.
© 2020 AFP
