‘It affects elderly people … that’s it’: Trump falsely downplays coronavirus to Ohio supporters
At a rally in Ohio on Monday, President Donald Trump falsely claimed that coronavirus only affects the elderly, and that young people don’t die from the illness.
Trump: “We now know the disease… it affects elderly people with heart problems and other problems. That’s what it really effects. That’s it.”
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 22, 2020
Trump says in some states, “nobody young” is dying from the virus, which is just not correct.
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) September 22, 2020
The president has repeatedly sought to downplay the virus, openly admitting this was his strategy to journalist Bob Woodward even as he acknowledged it was potentially lethal.
