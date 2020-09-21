‘It affects elderly people … that’s it’: Trump falsely downplays coronavirus to Ohio supporters

On Monday, The New York Times reported that following the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, one of the big recipients of Democratic campaign cash was Alaska Senate candidate Dr. Al Gross.

"For much of 2020, Al Gross’s Senate campaign in Alaska has proceeded as something of an afterthought for most Democrats, a distant contest that was off the radar in terms of determining control of the U.S. Senate. After all, Mr. Gross is not even technically running as a Democrat, an affiliation that might doom him in a conservative state," reported Shane Goldmacher and Jeremy W. Peters. "But in the hours after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death on Friday, Dr. Gross’s campaign as an independent saw an infusion of attention and cash that could reshape the race: Nearly $3 million has poured into his coffers — about as much total money as the campaign had in the bank at the end of July."