‘It is psychological’: Andrew Cuomo unleashes holy hell on Trump for ‘actively trying to kill New York City’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) on Tuesday asserted that President Donald Trump “caused the COVID outbreak in New York” and is now “trying to actively kill New York City.”

Cuomo made the remarks during his daily COVID-19 briefing, where he blamed the president for refusing to provide funds to state and local governments.

“Not only did he tell New York City to drop dead, Trump is actively trying to kill New York City,” the governor charged. “It is personal, I think it is psychological. He is trying to kill New York City.”

“Donald Trump caused the COVID outbreak in New York,” he continued. “That is a fact. It’s a fact that he admitted and the CDC admitted and [Dr. Anthony Fauci] admitted.”

According to Cuomo, Trump ignored the fact that many of the cases in New York originated in Europe, not China.

“They missed it!” he exclaimed. “The China virus went to Europe… They never even thought of the possibility. And then 3 million Europeans got on a plane and came to New York. And they brought the virus. January, they brought the virus. February, they brought the virus. March, they brought the virus. And in mid-March, the federal government does a travel ban from Europe. Too little, too late, Mr. President.”

Cuomo added: “He caused the COVID outbreak in New York. Donald Trump and his incompetent CDC and his incompetent NIH and his incompetent Department of Homeland Security.”

