‘It is psychological’: Andrew Cuomo unleashes holy hell on Trump for ‘actively trying to kill New York City’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) on Tuesday asserted that President Donald Trump “caused the COVID outbreak in New York” and is now “trying to actively kill New York City.”
Cuomo made the remarks during his daily COVID-19 briefing, where he blamed the president for refusing to provide funds to state and local governments.
“Not only did he tell New York City to drop dead, Trump is actively trying to kill New York City,” the governor charged. “It is personal, I think it is psychological. He is trying to kill New York City.”
ADVERTISEMENT
“Donald Trump caused the COVID outbreak in New York,” he continued. “That is a fact. It’s a fact that he admitted and the CDC admitted and [Dr. Anthony Fauci] admitted.”
According to Cuomo, Trump ignored the fact that many of the cases in New York originated in Europe, not China.
“They missed it!” he exclaimed. “The China virus went to Europe… They never even thought of the possibility. And then 3 million Europeans got on a plane and came to New York. And they brought the virus. January, they brought the virus. February, they brought the virus. March, they brought the virus. And in mid-March, the federal government does a travel ban from Europe. Too little, too late, Mr. President.”
Cuomo added: “He caused the COVID outbreak in New York. Donald Trump and his incompetent CDC and his incompetent NIH and his incompetent Department of Homeland Security.”
Watch the video clip below.
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
A 13-year-old Utah boy with autism is still recovering in the hospital after being shot several times by police, KUTV reports.
Linden Cameron was wounded in his shoulder, both ankles, intestines, and his bladder. Speaking to KUTV, Linden's mother Golda Barton said that she called police and asked for a crisis intervention team because her son was having a "mental breakdown."
"This is how to deal with people with mental health issues," she said. "So, you call them, and they're supposed to come out and be able to deescalate a situation using the most minimal force possible."
Maine voters have seemingly grown sick of Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) expressing concerns over President Donald Trump, only to back him at almost every turn.
The GOP senator has long been known as a moderate and won her fourth term, in 2014, with 68 percent of the vote, but the Trump presidency -- and especially her actions during Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation -- has exposed how flimsy that reputation actually is, reported Slate.
“I actually had this grain of hope that [Collins] would see all this information and hear all of this evidence and weigh all of these facts and come to the logical conclusion,” said Karin Leuthy, who researched Kavanaugh's case history and helped compile a brief opposing his nomination. “And when she didn’t, I felt really duped, and ashamed that I had been duped. Since then, I am no longer naïve, and I won’t be duped again.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) on Tuesday asserted that President Donald Trump "caused the COVID outbreak in New York" and is now "trying to actively kill New York City."
Cuomo made the remarks during his daily COVID-19 briefing, where he blamed the president for refusing to provide funds to state and local governments.
"Not only did he tell New York City to drop dead, Trump is actively trying to kill New York City," the governor charged. "It is personal, I think it is psychological. He is trying to kill New York City."
"Donald Trump caused the COVID outbreak in New York," he continued. "That is a fact. It's a fact that he admitted and the CDC admitted and [Dr. Anthony Fauci] admitted."