‘It would be against the law’: Fox News host schools Kayleigh McEnany after Trump tells people to vote twice
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Thursday that President Donald Trump does not want people to break the law even though he advised his supporters to vote twice.
Trump made the remarks during a visit to North Carolina on Wednesday.
“On your ballots, if you get the unsolicited ballots, send it in and then go make sure it counted,” the president told supporters. “And if it doesn’t tabulate, you vote. And then if they tabulate it very late, which they shouldn’t be doing, they’ll see you voted and so it won’t count.”
“So, send it in early and then go and vote,” he added.
Fox News host Sandra Smith highlighted the problem with Trump’s plan during an interview on Thursday with McEnany.
“That would obviously, if that’s the suggestion, be against the law, Kayleigh,” Smith explained. “Why did the president say that?”
For her part, McEnany denied that the president said what he said.
“The president is not suggesting anyone do anything unlawful,” the press secretary asserted. “What he said very clearly there is make sure your vote is tabulated and if it is not then vote. Basically, when you get an absentee ballot and you send it in, there are poll books and it is recorded that you have in fact voted. And if you show up at a polling site, they look at the poll book and say your vote has been counted.”
“But Kayleigh,” Smith interrupted. “He said, ‘Send it in early and then go and vote.’ Isn’t that telling someone to go vote twice?”
“The president said send it in early, go and see if it’s been tabulated, if it hasn’t been tabulated, then vote,” McEnany said, ignoring the words quoted by Smith.
“It’s very clear,” she added. “What Democrats are saying is we want a system full of fraud and we want zero accountability and zero verification that you voted when we know that hundreds of thousands ballots were not counted in 2016 before we had this fraudulent system.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
