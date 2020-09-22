Quantcast
‘It’s a beautiful sight’: Trump glories violence against reporters at Pennsylvania MAGA rally

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking at a campaign rally (screengrab).

President Donald Trump on Tuesday glorified violence against reporters during a re-election campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

“They were grabbing them left and right,” Trump said. “Sometimes they’d grab — they grabbed one guy, ‘I’m a reporter, I’m a reporter.’ Get out of here. They threw him aside like he was a little bag of popcorn.”

“I mean, honestly, when you watch the crap we’ve all had to take so long, we you see that it’s actually — you don’t want to do that — but when it, it’s actually a beautiful sight,” Trump insisted.

“It’s a beautiful sight,” he repeated.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
