‘It’s a lie’: CNN host busts Trump spokesman for falsely claiming the president denounced the Proud Boys

CNN’s John Berman on Wednesday busted Trump campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley for falsely claiming that President Donald Trump condemned the Proud Boys, a far-right gang whose founder three years ago defended Holocaust denial.
During Tuesday’s presidential debate, Trump was asked specifically whether he would condemn the Proud Boys, and the president instead urged them to “stand back and stand by.”
When asked about this by Berman, Gidley falsely said that the president had condemned the organization.
“This is a reprehensible group,” Gidley said of the Proud Boys. “The president in the clip you just played, when asked by Chris Wallace, if he would condemn the groups he said sure. He said it many times just not last night.”
However, the video clearly shows that while the president expressed a vague willingness to condemn white supremacists, he specifically gave the Proud Boys instructions to “stand by” when asked about them, as Berman pointed out when he forced Gidley to watch the clip.
After being confronted with this evidence Gidley went on a rant about Joe Biden’s past remarks discussing his willingness to work with segregationist senators.
Berman, however, wouldn’t let him off the hook.
“It’s a lie… saying the president condemned white supremacists,” he said.
Watch the video below.
