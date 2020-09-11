Quantcast
Connect with us

‘It’s a superspreader event’: Few masks in sight at packed Trump campaign rally in Michigan

Published

5 mins ago

on

Trump in Michigan (Screen Capture)

“The lives of everyone in these photos—and of everyone they come into contact with in the next few weeks—are now at risk. But Donald Trump doesn’t care, so long as his ego is fed.”

The lack of face masks and social distancing on display at President Donald Trump’s packed campaign rally in Freeland, Michigan Thursday evening deeply alarmed epidemiologists, journalists, and other observers who warned the gathering could turn out to be a Covid-19 “superspreader event” that endangers the lives of the thousands in attendance and others they come in contact with in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporters covering the rally on the ground in Freeland were quick to note the lack of face coverings in the crowd of more than 5,000 Michiganders who assembled in support of Trump’s reelection bid just 24 hours after the president admitted he has been downplaying the severity of the virus from the start because he didn’t “want people to be frightened.”

“This is the crap that makes grown epidemiologists cry,” epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding, a fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, said in response to photos emerging from the campaign event, which was held at a Freeland aircraft hangar. According to state health officials, more than 120,000 Michiganders have contracted Covid-19 and at least 6,900 have died.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several rally attendees expressed complete indifference about the threat the event posed to their own health and that of others, with one Trump supporter telling CNN‘s Jim Acosta, “There’s no Covid.”

“It’s a fake pandemic created to destroy the United States of America,” the man said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another supporter of the president told Acosta that he is “not afraid” of the virus because “the good lord takes care of me.”

“If I die, I die,” the man added. “We gotta get this country moving.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Michigan reporter and New York Times correspondent Kathy Gray said Trump campaign officials tracked her down and escorted her out of the event after she tweeted pictures of rallygoers without face coverings. Gray estimated that “maybe 10%” of the thousands of attendees were wearing face coverings.

“I’ve just been kicked out of the Trump rally,” wrote Gray.

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point during his rambling and lie-filled speech Thursday, Trump bragged about the number of people who turned out for the event without voicing any public health concerns, declaring, “This is not the crowd of a person who comes in second place.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) warned during the rally that “the lives of everyone in these photos—and of everyone they come into contact with in the next few weeks—are now at risk. But Donald Trump doesn’t care, so long as his ego is fed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Detroit Free Press reported, the dangerously crowded Trump rally was “in stark contrast” to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s visit to the state on Wednesday.

“That speech was closed to the public,” the Free Press reported, “with media and a handful of attendees asked to remain in chairs spaced throughout a parking lot.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Missouri fans blasted as ‘classless trash’ after NFL Chiefs crowd started booing during moment of silence for racial equality

Published

4 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

Fans of the Kansas City Chiefs were harshly criticized on Thursday after fans started booing as the team locked arms with the Houston Texans for racial equality as the National Football League season kicked off on Thursday.

Here's some of what people were saying about the booing:

https://twitter.com/EdgeofSports/status/1304215288821551104

https://twitter.com/SeidelUMBC/status/1304216889502109698

https://twitter.com/JohnFugelsang/status/1304218574245048323

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Experts: Nightmare fire seasons could be the new normal

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

Surreal photos of apocalyptic red skies and horror stories of entire towns being destroyed attest to the hellacious wildfire season gripping the West Coast.

According to the California's fire agency, Cal Fire, there are 29 major fires burning across the state as of Thursday, and more than 3.1 million acres have burned so far this year. There have been 12 fatalities and over 3,900 structures destroyed in California. Cal Fire states that this season has been "record-breaking," not only because of the total amount of acres burned, but because six of the top 20 wildfires in Californian history have now happened this year.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rick Perry was trying to help friends cash in on a big gas deal while accidentally getting Trump impeached

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 11, 2020

By

Rick Perry came to Washington looking for a deal, and less than two months into his tenure as energy secretary, he found a hot prospect. It was April 19, 2017, and Perry, the former Texas governor, failed presidential candidate and contestant on “Dancing With the Stars,” was sitting in his office on Independence Avenue with two influential Ukrainians. “He said, ‘Look, I’m a new guy, I’m a deal-maker, I’m a Texan,’” recalls one of them, Yuriy Vitrenko, then Ukraine’s chief energy negotiator. “We’re ready to do deals,” he remembers Perry saying.

The deals they discussed that day became central to Ukraine’s complex relationship with the Trump administration, a relationship that culminated in December with the House vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Perry was a leading figure in the impeachment inquiry last fall. He was among the officials, known as the “three amigos,” who ran a shadow foreign policy in Ukraine on Trump’s behalf. Their aim, according to the findings of the impeachment inquiry in the House, was to embarrass Trump’s main political rival, Joe Biden.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image