It’s ‘bizarre and frightening’ that Trump is spending the final weeks of his campaign discouraging mask use: Paul Krugman

Published

1 min ago

on

Writing in the New York Times this Thursday, economist Paul Krugman asked why President Trump is still sending disparaging messages about mask use at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic.

“…we know what works,” Krugman writes.

“Which makes it both bizarre and frightening that Donald Trump has apparently decided to spend the final weeks of his re-election campaign deriding and discouraging mask-wearing and other anti-pandemic precautions,” he continues.

Not only is Trump’s stance at odds with almost every infectious disease expert, it flies in the face of his own health officials.

“…people like Robert Redfield, the Trump-appointed head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — are saying. Just hours passed between Redfield’s declaration, in congressional testimony, that masks are ‘the most important, powerful public health tool we have’ in fighting the pandemic and Trump saying that ‘there’s a lot of problems with masks,'” writes Krugman.

Read the full op-ed over at The New York Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
