It’s the 11th hour on COVID-19 help for Americans — but Republicans are leaving Washington to campaign

Americans are desperate for help to stay in their homes and pay their bills as the coronavirus pandemic has kept 30 million Americans from being able to get back to work.
Despite Congress passing a bill to help in May, the bill was never taken up by the Senate and it appears they are about to leave Washington without any progress, CNN.com reported Wednesday.
Last week, Republicans scheduled a vote on a “skinny” stimulus that wouldn’t do much to help Americans desperate for unemployment funds and rent and mortgage assistance. The bill didn’t pass and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tried to blame Democrats for not passing the near-useless package. Republicans in the Senate are now back at work trying to find a solution.
“South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the second-ranking GOP leader, and Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, the Republican who chairs the Appropriations Committee, said Wednesday they are trying to complete action on a House-passed government funding bill this week,” said CNN.com.
If McConnell thought the “skinny” bill was enough, other Republicans wouldn’t be scrambling to figure out how to get something passed before the leave.
