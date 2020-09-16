‘It’s verboten?’ Newt Gingrich cries out after Fox News cuts him off for blaming violence on George Soros
A Fox News panel shut down former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA) on Wednesday after he tried to blame George Soros for violent protests in America.
Gingrich brought up the liberal billionaire’s name during a discussion about the cost of violence linked to anti-police protests.
“Look, the number one problem in almost all these cities is George Soros-elected, left-wing, anti-police, pro-criminal district attorneys who refuse to keep people locked up,” Gingrich opined. “Progressive district attorney are anti-police, pro-criminal and overwhelmingly elected with George Soros’ money and they are a major cause of the violence we’re seeing because they keep putting the violent criminals back on the streets.”
“I’m not sure we need to bring George Soros into this,” co-host Melissa Francis cautioned.
“He paid for it!” Gingrich shot back. “I mean, why can’t we discuss the fact that millions of dollars he spends.”
“No he didn’t,” co-host Marie Harf chimed in. “I agree George Soros doesn’t need to be part of this conversation.”
“Okay,” Gingrich replied. “So it’s verboten?”
After several seconds of awkward silence, co-host Harris Faulkner decided to go to commercial.
“Okay, we’re going to move on,” she announced.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
