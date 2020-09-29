Jake Tapper stunned by Trump’s debate: ‘That was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck’

CNN Jake Tapper reacted in shock on Tuesday following the first presidential debate between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.

“That was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck,” Tapper said. “That was the worst debate I have ever seen. In fact, it wasn’t even a debate. It was a disgrace.”

“And it’s primarily because of President Trump,” he remarked, “who spent the entire time interrupting, not abiding by the rules that he agreed to, lying, maliciously attacking the son of the vice president. When asked to condemn white supremacists, he brought up the name of a neo-fascist, far-right group and said, ‘Stand back and stand by.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tapper added: “I can tell you one thing for sure, the American people lost tonight because that was horrific.”

CNN co-host Dana Bash agreed.

“You just took the words out of my mouth,” she said. “I’m just going to say it like it is. That was a shit show.”

Watch the video below from CNN.