Jeffrey Toobin warns Republicans in NC and WI could declare Trump the winner — regardless of the vote
On CNN Monday, chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin warned of a possible scenario in which close states with right-wing legislatures could find a pretext to overturn the election and hand their electoral votes to President Donald Trump.
“What is so remarkable is how many different tentacles there are,” said Toobin. “Bush v. Gore was just about Florida. But there are now literally 200 lawsuits pending around the country about various issues relating to voting.”
“Let me just give you one example of the issues that are out there,” said Toobin. “Most people don’t know this, but under the Constitution, a state legislature can decide to award the electoral votes to the candidate of its choice, regardless of the voters. So if you have contested elections in North Carolina, in Wisconsin, states with active and very conservative Republican majorities, they can say, you know, this election is too chaotic, we are awarding our electoral votes to Donald Trump. That is a possibility that exists. And people need to start focusing on it now, because it is a real possibility.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Ohio’s GOP governor booed by Trump supporters at MAGA rally
President Donald Trump's supporters booed Republican Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday.
DeWine has received a great deal of criticism from the far-right for shutting down Ohio during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump described DeWine "as a real good friend of mine" at his rally in Vandalia.
Whoa. Trump introduces Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine -- and the crowd boos him!
"He's opening up," Trump says, to try to placate the audience. pic.twitter.com/3G9AN8897b
2020 Election
‘Streets will run red with blood’: Trump-loving senator mocked for ad bragging she’s ‘more conservative than ‘Attila the Hun’
A Republican U.S. Senator is being mocked and disparaged for her new TV ad which touts her "100% Trump voting record" and positions her as "more conservative than Attila the Hun."
Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, who was appointed in January, is running to keep her seat. Her main opponent is Republican Congressman Doug Collins.
The ad says she's "the most conservative Senator in America."
Now here's an ad for you: Sen. Kelly Loeffler's new spot is all about how she's "more conservative than Attila the Hun," and includes an actor portraying a grunting Attila who delivers orders to, among other things, "eliminate the liberal scribes." pic.twitter.com/080nIJGwng
2020 Election
US Rep. Dan Crenshaw calls expanding mail-in voting ‘playing with fire’ despite rarity of voter fraud
U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Houston, doubled down on the claim that expanding voting by mail is not secure, saying it was like “playing with fire” in a conversation that aired Monday as part of the 2020 Texas Tribune Festival.
Republicans and President Donald Trump have repeatedly tried to sow doubt over the reliability of voting by mail, alleging it allows for widespread fraud.
During the interview with Politico’s Tim Alberta, Crenshaw raised concerns about voting practices in Pennsylvania and Nevada, falsely saying that Pennsylvania was sending unsolicited ballots to voters.