Jim Carrey unloads on Trump and warns America ‘faces catastrophe’ under GOP leadership
Hollywood celebrities don’t make or break political races — especially not in red states — but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t interesting to hear what Susan Sarandon or Meryl Streep have to say about political matters. And actor/comedian Jim Carrey, in an article published in The Atlantic on September 3, reflects on what the United States and the world in general might look like in a post-Trump political environment.
Carrey’s disdain for Donald Trump’s presidency is obvious in his piece. The U.S., he writes, “faces catastrophe” under Trump — who, he notes, recently held a “totally illegal COVID-19 super-spreader spectacular at the White House” during the Republican National Convention.
“Those in the audience on the South Lawn of the White House might have believed their lives were their own to lose, but after their big night, they now risk infecting other Americans,” Carrey warns. “Trump and the GOP have decided not to heed science, leaving us helpless during a plague.”
Carrey goes on to reflect on how much better off the U.S. and the world in general will be if, on November 3, Trump loses to the Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden —and Trump’s presidency ends in January 2021.
“Whatever happened to truth, justice, and the American way?,” Carrey writes. “That line was written when the Nazis were ravaging Europe and America was the hero of the world. It’s more than a line in a TV show; it’s a set of ideals we should always aspire to uphold. In November, we must vote in historic numbers, gathering all the ‘snowflakes’ until there’s a blizzard on Capitol Hill that no corrupt politician can survive. We must vote for decency, humanity, and a way of life that once again captures the imagination of kids all over the world — kids like me.”
Military deserves better than ‘vain and shallow’ Trump who is busy playing ‘footsie with Putin’: MSNBC conservative
Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Friday morning, conservative commentator Charlie Sykes lashed out at Donald Trump -- as well as his supporters -- over comments the president reportedly made where he disparaged U.S. military dead as "losers."
Speaking with co-host Joe Scarborough, a fuming Sykes said American service people deserve better than Donald Trump as their commander-in-chief.
"I was thinking this country and these veterans deserve so much more than Donald Trump, this vain, shallow, unempathetic narcissist," Sykes began. "The people we call the anti-anti-Trumpers, they know it's true; they know the guy, if they acknowledge it, if they believe it, it's a real challenge to their conscience because how can you defend this?"
Trump ‘shaken’ that his smears of military are ‘coming back to haunt him’: Morning Joe
Addressing Donald Trump's response to a bombshell Atlantic report that he reportedly called dead U.S. military members "losers" for dying for their country, MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough said the president's defensive comments show a man who is "shaken" that he has been exposed.
As Pence attends anti-choice event in North Carolina, providers and rights groups sue over state abortion restrictions
"If we are not able to get reproductive healthcare when we need it, from providers we trust, in spaces that are accessible and affirming to our communities and our needs, then we are not actually free."
While Vice President Mike Pence visited North Carolina on Thursday to tout the Trump administration's hostile track record on reproductive rights ahead of the November presidential election, healthcare providers and advocacy groups filed a sweeping legal challenge to several of the state's anti-choice laws designed to limit abortion access.