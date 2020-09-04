Joe Biden Picks Up More Republican Backers As Election Day Nears

A new group comprised of nearly 100 non-democrats was announced Thursday and it’s called Republicans and Independents For Biden. The sole objective of the newly-formed organization is “to defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden the next President of the United States.”

Former Republican governor of New Jersey, Christine Todd Whitman, is at the forefront of the endeavor. Readers will remember Whitman from her scathing criticism of President Donald J. Trump during the Democratic National Convention. She also headed the Environmental Protection Agency under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2003.

“Trump is not the leader our nation needs, and it is time he got out of the way so true leaders can move our nation forward,” Whitman wrote. “A pandemic, economic collapse, racial unrest, and foreign dictators interfering in our elections have brought our country to the brink. 30 million unemployed, and worst of all, over 180,000 American lives tragically lost, due to this President’s gross incompetence and strategic choices in his response to COVID19.”

Whitman added, “Donald Trump’s daily assaults on our nation’s founding principles pose an existential threat to the future of the Republic.”

Joining Whitman in the humanitarian effort of America’s time is one-time 2020 Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld, former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder. Snyder wrote an op-ed in the Detroit Free Press Thursday that said he was still a Republican, but would nevertheless be endorsing Biden’s Democratic presidential candidacy.

“Donald Trump is a bully who lacks a moral compass. Joe Biden would bring back civility,” Snyder wrote.

With 61 days to the election, Republicans and Independents For Biden will target persuadable Republican and right-leaning Independent voters in “key battleground states who may have given Trump a chance in 2016, but now know that he can not lead our country to the greatness we seek,” according to the group’s website.

“Americans were promised more good-paying jobs and the opportunity for their families to live the American dream if they worked hard and played by the rules,” said Rosario Marin, the 41st Treasurer of the United States under President George W. Bush. “Instead, Donald Trump’s willful ignorance and abdication of leadership in the face of a pandemic has led to more job losses than at any point since the Great Depression. Tens of millions of Americans remain out of work and dependent on government assistance to feed, clothe and shelter their families. In short, there is no credible argument for the president to make that American families are better off than they were four years ago.”

