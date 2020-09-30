Joe Biden ridicules Trump as a crybaby in parody debate video
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday posted a video that satirized Tuesday night’s presidential debate by portraying President Donald Trump as a crybaby.
The video took a clip from the debate in which Trump complained to moderator Chris Wallace about supposedly being treated unfairly and then superimposed a crying emoji over the president’s head.
For good measure, the video also added audio of a crying infant in the background to make the point that the president was acting like a baby.
The clip ends with Biden saying to the president, “Will you shut up, man?” and then asks Americans if they’ve “had enough” of the president’s behavior.
Watch the video below.
Had enough? pic.twitter.com/4W5OSoRzXI
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 30, 2020
