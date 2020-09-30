Joe Biden ridicules Trump as a crybaby in parody debate video

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday posted a video that satirized Tuesday night’s presidential debate by portraying President Donald Trump as a crybaby.

The video took a clip from the debate in which Trump complained to moderator Chris Wallace about supposedly being treated unfairly and then superimposed a crying emoji over the president’s head.

For good measure, the video also added audio of a crying infant in the background to make the point that the president was acting like a baby.

The clip ends with Biden saying to the president, “Will you shut up, man?” and then asks Americans if they’ve “had enough” of the president’s behavior.

Watch the video below.