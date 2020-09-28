Quantcast
Connect with us

John Oliver explains how Dems can bring the pain to Mitch McConnell — even if he wins re-election

Published

1 min ago

on

(Photo: Screen capture)

“Last Week Tonight” host John Oliver returned to his Sunday show, fresh off of an Emmy win, to explain how the United States got so incredibly f*cked up.

Oliver began by remembering Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and noting that her seat will be taken over by a far-right conservative justice who will unmake healthcare, reproductive freedom, LGBTQ rights and more things Americans have indicated they want.

ADVERTISEMENT

He played a clip of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) claiming that America is a “center-right” country, which Oliver called outright “bullsh*t.” Not only do Americans overwhelming support reproductive freedom, they also support LGBTQ equality. At the same time, Americans also believe, overwhelmingly, that President Donald Trump shouldn’t be allowed to appoint the next justice.

After walking through the corrupt ways America got to this point, namely Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), he suggested major ideas required for bringing down this disparity in the United States that gives the most amount of power to small, less populous states.

However, “as easy and as fun as it is to blame Mitch McConnell and his mule piss for everything, it is a mistake to focus just on the people involved here because there is a whole system underneath them that has enabled them to do what they have done,” said Oliver.

After blaming Mitch McConnell as one of the ways we got to where we are, Oliver then blamed the undemocratic systems that still exist in the United States. Namely, Oliver called out Republicans for claiming that because they hold the Senate majority, it means they have a “mandate” to do whatever they want. The problem with that logic is that neither the Senate nor the presidency reflects the so-called “will of the people.”

“First, take the White House,” said Oliver. “A Democrat has won the national popular vote in four out of the last five elections. But we’ve spent 12 of the last 20 years with a Republican in office. And that is because the Electoral College, with its winner-take-all approach of the states, can distort the will of the majority. On top of which, it gives disproportionate power to less populous states, which tend to be rural and more conservative. Something that is even more pronounced in the Senate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that 15 states represent 38 million people, and they have 30 American Senators. California has a population of about 40 million people, but they still only get two senators. Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico have a population of about 4 million Americans, the same of Rhode Island, Montana, Wyoming and

The Senate gives the average black Americans only 75 percent as much representation as white Americas in a government that purports to be “by and for the people.” The average Hispanic American only gets about 55 as much representation as whites in the U.S. Talk about separate but equal.

So, when Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed, “a president who lost the popular vote will have picked the quarter of the federal judiciary and one-third of the supreme Supreme Court. And his choice will be rubber-stamped by a Senate-Republican majority that represents 15 million fewer people than the Democratic minority.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Oliver walked through what Democrats can and should do if they take power in 2020. It’s time for fast and sweeping change, and they can’t wait around for “bipartisan” buy-in because they’ll never get it. If we truly want America to be a representative democracy, we have to give representation to every American and ensure they’re treated equally. That doesn’t exist now, but if Democrats win, it could.

And now, here’s a poem Oliver wrote about Ted Cruz:

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do not like that man, Ted Cruz.
I do not like his backward views.
I do not like his stupid suits.
I do not like his cowboy boots.
I do not like him when he sneezes.
I do not like him eating cheeses.
I hate to see his dumb face smirkin’
Because his beard looks like a merkin.”

See the video below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

John Oliver explains how Dems can bring the pain to Mitch McConnell — even if he wins re-election

Published

1 min ago

on

September 28, 2020

By

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver returned to his Sunday show, fresh off of an Emmy win, to explain how the United States got so incredibly f*cked up.

Oliver began by remembering Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and noting that her seat will be taken over by a far-right conservative justice who will unmake healthcare, reproductive freedom, LGBTQ rights and more things Americans have indicated they want.

He played a clip of Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) claiming that America is a "center-right" country, which Oliver called outright "bullsh*t." Not only do Americans overwhelming support reproductive freedom, they also support LGBTQ equality. At the same time, Americans also believe, overwhelmingly, that President Donald Trump shouldn't be allowed to appoint the next justice.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump campaign blames Dems for ex-campaign manager Parscale’s reported self-harm threat

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 27, 2020

By

The Trump campaign is blaming "Democrats and disgruntled RINOs" for the reported self-harm threat of its former campaign manager Brad Parscale.

"The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they've done to this man and his family," said Trump campaign’s communications director Tim Murtaugh.

Statement from ?@realDonaldTrump? Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh pic.twitter.com/NKuJrtmImz

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Former Army prosecutor explains why Trump will ‘get laughed out of court’ if he tries to steal the election

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 27, 2020

By

Democrats are still panicking about the plots that President Donald Trump and the Republican Party seem to be cooking up to circumvent the people's vote in November.

Last week's shocking piece in The Atlantic detailed how electors in Pennsylvania could be manipulated to deliver Trump the vote despite ballots to the contrary. After President George W. Bush's campaign convincing the Supreme Court to stop Florida from counting the 2000 election ballots, there is a fear that Trump too could manipulate the courts to get his Supreme Court justices to deliver him a win.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE