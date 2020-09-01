Quantcast
Joni Ernst cynically suggests doctors are padding COVID cases for one reprehensible reason

1 min ago

Sen. Joni Ernst (WHO)

On Tueday, the Courier reported that Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) suggested to a constituent at an event in Waterloo that she is “skeptical” the official tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths is real — and suggested that health care professionals may be padding the numbers for financial benefit.

“These health-care providers and others are reimbursed at a higher rate if COVID is tied to it, so what do you think they’re doing?” said Ernst.

Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield furiously condemned Ernst’s remarks on Twitter.

The Iowa Senate race is one of the most fiercely contested of the cycle, with recent polls suggesting a close matchup.


Trump's 'neurotically defensive' denial of health issues demolished with mortifying list of red flags

7 mins ago

September 1, 2020

On MSNBC Tuesday, following President Donald Trump's public meltdown denying that he had had any "mini-strokes," anchor Chris Hayes recounted several of the president's episodes that gave people concern about his health.

"All throughout this campaign, the president and his supporters have been wildly, deceptively almost slanderous about Joe Biden's mental and physical health," said Hayes. "They have also been obsessively, neurotically defensive about Trump's health, to the point of weird discomfort with the president's own basic physical and cognitive abilities. From Trump's long riffs about how he can walk down a ramp, to him demonstrating he can successfully drink a glass of water to adoring cheers from the crowd after he had obviously struggled to do that, to an infamous interview where just apropos of nothing, he went on a long, painful tangent about how he passed a test designed to detect dementia, including recreating elements of said test."

Trump's disgraced former physician now says president's Walter Reed trip was 'preventative medicine'

12 mins ago

September 1, 2020

President Donald Trump's mysterious visit to Walter Reed hospital in November was actually just "preventative medicine" according to his former White House physician.

Dr. Ronny Jackson, who is currently running for Congress in Texas as a Republican, posted his defense to Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Jackson claims he new about the trip weeks in advance -- even though it was not listed on the White House schedule as former physicals were.

He went on to bash former Vice President Joe Biden:

The LIES about @realDonaldTrump's health are DISGUSTING.

Mike Pence gives a halting and evasive answer when pressed about reports on Trump's mysterious hospital visit

14 mins ago

September 1, 2020

A new report from New York Times reporter Michael Shmidt's book about Donald Trump has refocused attention on the president's unexpected visit last November to Walter Reed Medical Center, a trip that has never been fully explained.

The White House claimed that the president was simply going in early for the first phase of his annual physical, though as many people pointed out, that's not a thing. And Schmidt reported that Vice President Mike Pence was told to be on standby to take over the duties of the presidency in case the president went under anesthesia, though reportedly that step was not necessary.

