Joni Ernst cynically suggests doctors are padding COVID cases for one reprehensible reason

On Tueday, the Courier reported that Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) suggested to a constituent at an event in Waterloo that she is “skeptical” the official tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths is real — and suggested that health care professionals may be padding the numbers for financial benefit.

“These health-care providers and others are reimbursed at a higher rate if COVID is tied to it, so what do you think they’re doing?” said Ernst.

Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield furiously condemned Ernst’s remarks on Twitter.

It's appalling for you to say you're "so skeptical" of the toll this pandemic has on our families and communities across Iowa, @joniernst. We need leaders who will take this seriously. #IASen https://t.co/qwM5zwfDIG pic.twitter.com/REVJTdKd18 — Theresa Greenfield (@GreenfieldIowa) September 2, 2020

The Iowa Senate race is one of the most fiercely contested of the cycle, with recent polls suggesting a close matchup.