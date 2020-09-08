JPMorgan Chase probing fraud in US stimulus programs
US financial behemoth JPMorgan Chase said Tuesday it was working with authorities after learning of unethical conduct by customers and employees connected to huge government pandemic relief programs.
A JPMorgan memo rued “conduct that does not live up to our business and ethical principles — and may even be illegal,” bank executives said in a message to employees.
“If you see conduct that doesn’t live up to our high standards and strong values, say something,” they said in the memo, adding that confidential complaints were welcome.
They pointed to problems with customers misusing funds under from the Paycheck Protection Program, unemployment benefits and other government programs, and said “Some employees have fallen short, too.”
“We are doing all we can to identify those instances, and cooperate with law enforcement where appropriate.”
The message marks the latest blemish for the Small Business Administration’s PPP program, which has been beset with controversy even as it has helped support tens of millions of jobs.
At least some of the problems with the PPP have been the result of the program’s hasty rollout, which emphasized the need to quickly distribute funds to companies and employed less stringent anti-fraud safeguards than other government programs.
US prosecutors last month unveiled criminal charges against one PPP recipient who spent nearly $3 million on a Rolex watch and other luxury items after claiming as employees celebrities and professional athletes, including one who was dead. In another case, a Texas man spent $200,000 in PPP funds on a Lamborghini.
COVID-19
Pressure builds to allow indoor dining in New York
Pressure is mounting on state and local officials to allow restaurants in New York to reopen for indoor dining, but Governor Andrew Cuomo is not budging, citing fears it could fuel the coronavirus crisis.
The city -- once the epicenter of the virus outbreak in the United States -- has seen steadily declining case numbers for weeks, prompting an increasingly loud campaign for restaurants to be given the green light to serve patrons inside.
"New York City must stop the Shutdown now. The Governor & Mayor are destroying the place!" US President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday.
COVID-19
US biker rally may have led to 260,000 new COVID-19 cases: study
A massive motorcycle rally held in the US state of South Dakota last month may have been responsible for 260,000 new coronavirus cases, according to an analysis published Tuesday.
This figure, which came from a paper that hasn't yet been peer-reviewed, would represent the biggest Covid-19 spreading event documented in the US to date.
The study was published by the Institute of Labor Economics and conducted by economists at the University of San Diego who studied the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which drew an estimated 460,000 people from August 7 and August 16.
The analysis is a statistical approximation based on anonymized cell phone data that documented the influx in the town from non-residents and showed where they came from.
Breaking Banner
‘So meager it insults the American people’: Democratic leaders say GOP COVID-19 relief plan is dead on arrival
"Senate Republicans appear dead set on another bill which doesn't come close to addressing the problems and is headed nowhere."
This is a developing news story... Check back for possible updates...
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday is set to unveil Covid-19 relief legislation that Democratic congressional leaders are already rejecting as a dead-on-arrival measure that is stuffed with "poison pills" and inadequate to meet the increasingly dire needs of tens of millions of jobless, hungry, and eviction-prone Americans.