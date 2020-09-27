Judge set to rule on Trump TikTok download ban
Washington (AFP) – A judge was set to rule Sunday on whether to allow a Trump administration ban on downloads of popular video-sharing app TikTok, which is seeking an injunction to prevent what it said could be a devastating blow.US District Judge Carl Nichols has promised to consider on an expedited basis the TikTok request to block the president’s order before it takes effect at 11:59 pm Sunday (0359 GMT Monday).The judge in the US capital was reviewing Trump administration claims that Chinese-owned TikTok posed a national security threat, along with the company’s denials and its claims that…
Latest Headlines
Epic Games battles to get Fortnite back in App Store
San Francisco (AFP) - Epic Games will strive anew Monday to convince a judge that its hit title Fortnite should be restored to Apple's App Store, despite sidestepping the tech titan's standard commission on transactions.Apple does not allow users of its popular devices to download apps from anywhere but its App Store, and Epic is challenging its practice of taking a 30 percent cut of money spent on the apps by users.The clash comes as Apple puts priority on selling digital content and subscription services to the one billion-plus people around the world using devices powered by its iOS mobile ... (more…)
2020 Election
Is bellwether Ohio slipping out of play for Trump?
Four years after carrying bellwether Ohio and winning the US presidency, Donald Trump again needs the support of disenchanted Democrats in the critical state if he is to earn a second White House term.
Ohio has been a political prize for generations of candidates wooing the state's diverse voting demographic, which closely mirrors the nation and has offered a reliable quadrennial gauge of American sentiment.
Trump has visited twice in six weeks. And while Ohio might have been low on Biden's priority of states that give him a path to electoral victory on November 3, it nevertheless remains a tantalizing opportunity.
Latest Headlines
Artist behind BLM mural outside Chicago Bulls’ practice facility paints picture of hope, ‘cultural renaissance’
CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls unveiled a new mural on the exterior of the Advocate Center recently, featuring the words “Black Lives Matter” large enough for everyone passing West Madison Street to see.The artwork, which hangs alongside the team’s six championship banners and retired numbers, includes a few pieces of Bulls history, including a 1996 championship shirt and ’97 championship ring.The mural was created by artist Langston Allston, who currently is based in New Orleans but still has connections and family in Chicago that bring him back frequently. During a phone interview with the Chic... (more…)