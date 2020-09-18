Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has died — Trump to get another Supreme Court nomination

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has died, the Supreme Court announced on Friday.

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice.”

ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump is now free to nominate a third candidate for the nation’s highest court after having Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh confirmed by the United State’s Senate.

“Ginsburg spent nearly 40 years on the bench, first as a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit and then on the Supreme Court. As the co-founder of the Women’s Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, Ginsburg played a leading role — if not the key role — in pressing courts to accept legal arguments that laws that treated men and women differently are unconstitutional,” BuzzFeed News reported. “Even those she fought most strongly in her efforts acknowledged her role as ‘the Thurgood Marshall of gender equality law,’ a title that put her in the company of the trailblazing civil rights pioneer.”

Earlier in September, the White House released an updated list of candidates it was considering for a future nomination. The list included Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO).

ADVERTISEMENT