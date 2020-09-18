Quantcast
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has died — Trump to get another Supreme Court nomination

12 mins ago

Official portrait of Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has died, the Supreme Court announced on Friday.

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice.”

President Donald Trump is now free to nominate a third candidate for the nation’s highest court after having Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh confirmed by the United State’s Senate.

“Ginsburg spent nearly 40 years on the bench, first as a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit and then on the Supreme Court. As the co-founder of the Women’s Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, Ginsburg played a leading role — if not the key role — in pressing courts to accept legal arguments that laws that treated men and women differently are unconstitutional,” BuzzFeed News reported. “Even those she fought most strongly in her efforts acknowledged her role as ‘the Thurgood Marshall of gender equality law,’ a title that put her in the company of the trailblazing civil rights pioneer.”

Earlier in September, the White House released an updated list of candidates it was considering for a future nomination. The list included Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO).

Devin Nunes ripped for ‘racial fear-mongering’ in re-election bid by local newspaper columnist

37 mins ago

September 18, 2020

Rep. Devin Nunes was ripped in the pages of The Fresno Bee on Saturday by columnist Marek Warszawski.

"Devin Nunes wants you to think Black people are scary. What other possible takeaway can there be from the Tulare Republican congressman’s latest TV spot airing in the Fresno-Visalia market?" Warszawski wrote.

"Backed by images of violence, homeless camps and looting involving people of color, we get snippets of a speech by vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris the day after police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, shot Jacob Blake, a Black man who was unarmed," Warszawski explained.

President ripped for ‘trying to buy votes like a mob boss’ with his ‘Trump Cards’ scheme

1 hour ago

September 18, 2020

America's seniors lost out on $150 million in prescription drug cost relief after President Donald Trump's "botched drug deal" over a demand for $100 "Trump Cards" be mailed to seniors before the election.

"After months of heated accusations and painstaking negotiations, the White House and the pharmaceutical industry neared agreement late last month on a plan to make good on President Trump’s longstanding promise to lower drug prices. The drug companies would spend $150 billion to address out-of-pocket consumer costs and would even pick up the bulk of the co-payments that older Americans shoulder in Medicare’s prescription drug program," The New York Times reported Saturday.

