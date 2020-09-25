Kamala’s family ridicules ‘idiot’ Trump for comments on Sen. Harris at Virginia rally
President Donald Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party vice presidential nominee during a Friday night campaign speech in Newport News, Virginia.
Maya Harris, the sister of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), was pleased that Trump noted the differences between the two VP choices.
Praise the Lord! https://t.co/6B4Z2qxE8a
— Maya Harris (@mayaharris_) September 26, 2020
Her daughter Meena Harris, the senator’s niece, blasted Trump for intentionally mispronouncing her aunt’s first name.
He’s trying so hard to make it sound “exotic” lmfao idiot
— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) September 26, 2020
Trump: If you pronounce her name wrong she goes crazy. Kamala like a comma. It’s like a comma. She’s like a comma. pic.twitter.com/R5QMaCi6Tu
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 26, 2020
