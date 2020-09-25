Kamala’s family ridicules ‘idiot’ Trump for comments on Sen. Harris at Virginia rally

President Donald Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party vice presidential nominee during a Friday night campaign speech in Newport News, Virginia.

Maya Harris, the sister of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), was pleased that Trump noted the differences between the two VP choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her daughter Meena Harris, the senator’s niece, blasted Trump for intentionally mispronouncing her aunt’s first name.

He’s trying so hard to make it sound “exotic” lmfao idiot — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) September 26, 2020

Trump: If you pronounce her name wrong she goes crazy. Kamala like a comma. It’s like a comma. She’s like a comma. pic.twitter.com/R5QMaCi6Tu — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 26, 2020