Kayleigh McEnany: DOJ targeting New York Times over Trump tax leak ‘is a fair investigation to have’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday said that she supported a “criminal investigation” into The New York Times for publishing details of President Donald Trump’s tax information.
During an interview on Fox News, host Sandra Smith asked McEnany about Rep. Kevin Brady’s (R-TX) call for the Department of Justice to open an investigation into the paper’s reporting.
“The president hasn’t pressed for that [investigation] but, look, that is a fair investigation to have,” McEnany replied. “We’ve seen the politicization of taxes before. We’ve seen the IRS targeting Tea Party groups and its an unacceptable proposition for that to happen.”
“Also unacceptable for these documents of the president to leak illegally to The New York Times, who then publishes the information,” she added. “So, it’s an important investigation.”
2020 Election
Fox News floats conspiracy theory that Biden is using listening devices at Tuesday’s debate
Fox News reported that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden may be planning to use listening devices during Tuesday night's debate.
During a discussion with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, host Bill Hemmer relayed information from one of his colleagues, which was likely planted by the Trump campaign.
"The Trump team asked to inspect the ears of each debater for electronic devices or transmitters," Hemmer announced. "The Biden team has not consented to that."
"The Biden team wanted a break every 30 minutes, the Trump team said we will not have that," he added.
2020 Election
Children of Missouri Republican say he molested them when they were young
The children of a Missouri Republican are telling voters that their father molested them when they were children, they said in the Kansas City Star.
Rick Roeber is running to replace his wife Rebecca, who passed away last year, but his adult children from a previous marriage are coming forward to tell voters about their abuse from him.
Roeber's adopted daughter Anastasia recalled the sexual advances he made toward her when she was just 9 years old.
2020 Election
Trump spokesperson resorts to insulting CNN host in off-the-rails interview over president’s tax scandal
A CNN interview with Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh quickly turned into a shouting match after host Jim Sciutto peppered him with questions about the president's federal tax avoidance that was comprehensively covered in a New York Times report.
Ostensibly brought on to discuss Tuesday night's debate between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Sciutto attempted to get answers from Murtaugh to questions his colleague Poppy Harlow couldn't get a Trump White House spokesperson to answer on Monday in an equally contentious interview.