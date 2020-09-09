Kayleigh McEnany fumes over Trump audio tapes: ‘The president has never lied to the American public on COVID’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany this week sought to dismiss audio tapes of President Donald Trump admitting that he downplayed the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Wednesday’s White House briefing, McEnany was asked about the audio recordings from veteran journalist Bob Woodward. In one session, Trump can be heard saying that he “wanted to always play it down.”
“Did President Trump intentionally mislead the American people about the threat of COVID?” CBS correspondent Paul Reid asked McEnany.
“Absolutely not,” the press secretary insisted. “This president, at a time when you’re facing insurmountable challenges, it’s important to express confidence.”
“Is ‘playing it down’, is that expressing calm?” Reid pressed. “It seems dishonest.”
“And he makes clear that he doesn’t want to see chaos, by the way,” McEnany snapped. “Which is the second part of the quote, which you failed to read.”
Reid asked again if “the president lied to the American people about the threat of COVID.”
“The president has never lied to the American public on COVID,” McEnany said. “The president was expressing calm and his actions reflect that.”
2020 Election
2020 Election
‘Biden’s got the money’: Fox News host battles Trump spokesperson over campaign’s fundraising crisis
Trump 2020 adviser Mercedes Schlapp on Wednesday struggled to explain why the campaign's coffers are nearly empty.
During an interview on Fox News, host Sandra Smith asked Schlapp about the shortfall after President Donald Trump said that he is considering using his own money to fund his campaign.
"It's sort of unprecedented for an incumbent to have to promise to put up his own money," Smith explained. "What happened to all the money?"
Schlapp insisted that the campaign's fundraising machine "is very strong."
"We have been investing in all these targeted states for over two years," she said. "Obviously, following the RNC convention, we raised over $76 million. That was $6 million more than [Democratic nominee Joe Biden]. We're in a very strong position."
2020 Election
Kayleigh McEnany on Nobel Prize nomination: ‘You cannot deny what has happened on President Trump’s watch’
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday insisted that President Donald Trump's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize is a "big deal" even though anyone can be nominated for the award.
McEnany was asked about Trump's chances at winning the Nobel Prize after a right-wing Norwegian politician made the nomination.
"This is a big deal and it's well deserved," McEnany told Fox News anchor Sandra Smith. "You cannot deny what has happened on President Trump's watch."