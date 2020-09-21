Kayleigh McEnany says Trump ‘very likely’ will nominate new Supreme Court Justice before Ruth Bader Ginsburg is buried
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says President Donald Trump will announce his nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, mostly likely by Tuesday. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court. The date of her funeral, which will be a private ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, has not even been announced yet.
Asked if the nomination would be announced “before Wednesday,” she replied, “I think that’s very likely.”
MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Monday morning also hinted the announcement would come Tuesday.
President Trump says he will soon nominate a justice to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.
White House @PressSec @KayleighMcEnany joins us with details on the president’s timeline, and what she says the president is looking for in a nominee. pic.twitter.com/3nPk4tCJez
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 21, 2020
