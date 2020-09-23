Quantcast
Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse hit with federal civil rights lawsuit as he awaits trial

13 mins ago

A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against Kyle Rittenhouse by four people, Wisconsin Public Radio reports. Rittenhouse is the Illinois teenager who killed two people and wounded another during protests in Kenosha.

The suit, filed by four people, claims Rittenhouse, militia groups, and other individuals violated their constitutional right to protest by using intimidation while inflicting emotional distress and physical harm.

“In our society, heavily armed groups of untrained men are free to possess ludicrous opinions about Hitler having admirable qualities, Black people being intellectually inferior to whites, or our government being controlled by Satan-worshipping pedophiles funded by a Jewish cabal,” the complaint reads. “However, when these beliefs turn into a conspiracy to deprive the rest of us of our constitutional guarantees through threats, fear, assault, violence, and murder, then the actions and coordination of these right wing militias become the subject matter of our law.”

“We have an army. We do not need people playing army — particularly when their targets are engaged in the expression of fundamental rights,” it continues.

The suit was filed on behalf of Hannah Gitting, who was the partner of one of Rittenhouse’s victims, Anthony Huber, and three others who were at the protests that day.

Aside from damages, the plaintiffs are seeking an injunction preventing Facebook from “violating its own policies that are supposed to prevent violent rhetoric, militia groups, and other racially motivated hate groups from congregating and interacting on its site.”


Mormon women urge Romney and Senate GOP to wait on Ginsburg replacement

Published

15 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

The Mormon Women for Ethical Government are warning Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Senate Republicans to consider holding off on their push to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The group took to Facebook on Tuesday with a statement addressed to Senate Republicans as they shared their reaction to the Senate’s decision to expedite a vote for President Donald Trump’s upcoming Supreme Court nominee.

“We are disappointed by the rush to hold Supreme Court hearings in the midst of a highly contentious election,” the group said in a Facebook post. “While we respect the constitutional right of the president to nominate and the Senate to confirm, there is no constitutional requirement as to timing.”

MSNBC's Al Sharpton blasts 'grossly insufficient' charges in Breonna Taylor killing

Published

20 mins ago

on

September 23, 2020

By

MSNBC host and civil rights advocate Al Sharpton slammed the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor case on Wednesday.

Former officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment. But no other officers involved in the killing were indicted.

“I think it's grossly insufficient,” Sharpton said. “It does not deal with the fact that the life of Breonna Taylor was taken. It does not address her being a victim of being killed. The value of her life is not at all addressed in these charges.”

