Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s apartment seized while he was in coma, aide says
Russian authorities seized Alexei Navalny’s Moscow apartment while the opposition leader was still in a coma, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said Thursday and linked the move to a tycoon with ties to the Kremlin.
Navalny, the most prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was discharged this week from a Berlin hospital where he was treated for what German authorities determined was nerve agent poisoning.
The 44-year-old collapsed on a domestic flight in Russia on Aug. 20 and spent nearly three weeks in a coma. Russian bailiffs announced seizing his share in a Moscow apartment a week after he fell ill on Aug. 27, Yarmysh said in a video statement released Thursday. “It means the apartment can’t be sold, gifted, or mortgaged. That’s when Alexei’s bank accounts were frozen, too,” Navalny’s spokeswoman said.
According to Yarmysh, the seizure was connected to a court ruling in favor of a school catering company reportedly linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin, a tycoon with ties to Russia’s president that earned him the nickname “Putin’s chef.”
Prigozhin was among a dozen Russians indicted in 2018 by a U.S. grand jury in the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, alleging he funded internet trolls involved in interfering with the U.S. presidential election in 2016.
Last year, a Moscow court ordered Navalny and his associates to pay 88 million rubles ($1.1 million) in damages to a company reportedly linked to Prigozhin after they accused the company — and him — of allegedly supplying contaminated food to Moscow kindergartens and sparking an outbreak of dysentery among dozens of children.
Prigozhin’s spokespeople denied he had anything to do with the company. Days after Navalny fell into a coma, Prigozhin announced he had bought the debt from the company, promising to “ruin” the politician if he survived.
Navalny has remained in Berlin to undergo rehabilitation after being released from hospital, but his allies said he planned to return to Russia. Navalny’s team blamed the Kremlin for the poisoning, claims which officials brushed off.
Authorities bristled at demands to launch a criminal investigation, blaming Germany for not sharing findings and medical data with Russian law enforcement. Germany has noted that Russian doctors have their own samples from Navalny since he was in their care for 48 hours before being transferred to Berlin for treatment.
(AP)
Cop caught on video rolling bicycle over protester’s head is placed on administrative leave
Early Thursday morning, video footage of unrest in the streets of Seattle showed a SPD officer walking the wheels of his bicycle over the head of a protester who was lying in the street. Now, the city has announced that the officer has been placed on administrative leave.
"Immediately after being made aware of this incident, SPD activated the Force Investigation Team (FIT) to document and investigate the use of force – as required by policy — and alerted the Office of Police Accountability (OPA), which also responded to the scene," a press release from Mayor Jenny Durkan's office read. "OPA has opened an investigation into the incident. The officer has been placed on administrative leave. Following the request from the OPA, the SPD has referred the incident to the King County Sheriff’s Office for a potential criminal investigation."
US Special Forces hired leader of violent neo-Nazis terrorist group as military contractor: report
VICE news broke a report that the United States Special Forces hired a neo-Nazis as military contractors and paid them with taxpayer dollars.
The Base, one of the most violent neo-Nazi terror groups in decades, was paid by the Pentagon while working on "counterterrorism" in 2014. Hired under SOCOM, the Special Operations Command, 47-year-old New Jersey native Rinaldo Nazzaro had top-secret security clearance and was responsible for briefing special forces officers fighting in the Middle East.
Psychologists pen op-ed declaring Trump to be the most ‘psychiatrically disordered president in history’
In an op-ed published in the New York Daily News this Thursday, psychologists Alan D. Blotcky and Seth D. Norrholm said that when it comes to President Trump's mental health, it's time to "stop pulling punches."
"We are psychologists, and we are convinced Donald Trump is a psychopath. His malignant behavior over the past four years is growing and escalating right before our eyes. Trump’s psychopathy will change us forever if he is not stopped," they write. "This is not hyperbole. This is not an expression of 'a left-wing agenda.' This is a mental health opinion based on thousands of hours of documented behavior by this president."