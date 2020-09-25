Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged with killing two in Kenosha, will fight extradition
Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorneys said Friday morning that they plan to fight his return to Wisconsin to face charges alleging he fatally shot two people and wounded a third during protests in Kenosha last month. Defendants sometimes waive their right to fight extradition, but a lawyer for the 17-year-old from Antioch told Lake County, Ill., Judge Paul Novak during an online hearing that they want further proceedings in Illinois to contest that process. Rittenhouse has been held without bail in Lake County’s juvenile detention facility since his arrest a month ago. Kenosha County prosecutors have cha…
‘A six-alarm fire’: NYT columnist warns United States could be nearing a ‘potential second civil war’
New York Times columnist Tom Friedman fears America could be at the cusp of a “potential second civil war” if President Donald Trump’s insinuations and suggestions are not taken seriously.
On Thursday evening, Friedman appeared on CNN’s “AC360” with Anderson Cooper where he expressed concern about the president’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power and what it could mean for America.
“I think what happened in the last few days is a six-alarm fire,” said Friedman.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist offered a chilling translation of Trump’s words as he insisted the president only laid out two choices for the upcoming election — both of which would lead to the same outcome if Trump is not stopped.
Cardinal denies wrongdoing after Pope ousts him
One of the Vatican's most influential cardinals proclaimed his innocence on Friday after being pushed out by Pope Francis following news reports of the prelate allegedly directing church funds to family members.
The Holy See announced the resignation of Cardinal Angelo Becciu in a terse statement on Thursday night, saying the trusted 72-year-old aide to the pontiff who heads the department overseeing sainthoods was giving up his rights as a cardinal.
On Friday, Becciu said he was "devastated" at being pushed out as he defended himself against accusations of corruption.
"In respect for obedience and for love of the church and the pope, I accepted his request to resign from my functions," said the Italian prelate, according to Il Messaggero daily.
GOP senator accused of dog-whistling and anti-Semitism after attacking Chuck Schumer with ‘beyond disgusting lie’
U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, Republican of Tennessee, is under fire after attacking Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Democrat of New York.
"In Chuck Schumer’s America — only atheists can be Supreme Court Justices," Blackburn said on Twitter Friday morning.
It was unclear what led to her tweet. But many were quick to defend Senator Schumer, noting he is Jewish, and calling her remarks anti-Semitic.
Blackburn is a far right wing hard core conservative who steadfastly supports President Donald Trump.