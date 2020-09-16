Lack of antigen test reporting leaves country ‘blind to the pandemic’
More than 20 states either don’t release or have incomplete data on the rapid antigen tests now considered key to containing the coronavirus, which has sickened more than 6 million Americans. The lapses leave officials and the public in the dark about the true scope of the pandemic as untold numbers of cases go uncounted.The gap will only widen as tens of millions of antigen tests sweep the country. Federal officials are prioritizing the tests to quickly detect COVID-19’s spread over slower, but more accurate, PCR tests.Relying on patchy data on COVID testing carries enormous consequences as o…
Overdoses rise in South Florida as people struggle with isolation from pandemic
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — More people who are out of work and isolated at home are dying of drug overdoses in South Florida, becoming overlooked victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.Florida reported 5,621 overdose deaths, a 14% increase from January 2019 to January 2020, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And in parts of South Florida, early numbers suggest 2020 could be even worse.In Palm Beach County, overdose deaths are already 49% higher from January to August of this year than they were for the same period last year, according to records. At the current ra... (more…)
WATCH: Trump ludicrously claims ‘herd mentality’ will end COVID-19 pandemic ‘without the vaccine’
President Donald Trump says the coronavirus pandemic is "going away," and would even without a COVID-19 vaccine, thanks to a "herd mentality."
That's entirely false.
"We are going to be okay, we're going to be okay and it is going away," Trump said about the coronavirus pandemic that's taken 200,000 American lives, "and it's probably going to go away now a lot faster because of the vaccine."
"It would go away without the vaccine, George, but it's going to go away a lot faster with go away without the vaccine," Trump continued, speaking at an ABC News town hall hosted by George Stephanopoulos.
WATCH: Trump supporters storm Florida Target and demand shoppers stop wearing masks
A group of anti-mask activists this week were caught on camera storming a Target in Florida and yelling at customers to take off their face masks.
The video shows that the anti-maskers, some of whom were wearing apparel supporting President Donald Trump, walked up and down the aisles of the Target department store and encouraging shoppers to "free" themselves of wearing face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Take off your masks!" one man yelled.
"We're not going to take it anymore!" yelled another woman.
As the anti-maskers walked by, one shopper is heard calling them "f*cking idiots."