‘Lacks basic self-control’: Former GOP lawmakers lambaste Trump as they endorse Joe Biden
Two former Republican lawmakers have joined the long list of Republicans planning to vote against President Donald Trump in the upcoming general election.
In an op-ed published for Roll Call, Reps. Charles Djou (R-Hawaii) and Mickey Edwards (R-Okla.) urged the American public to “choose unity over continued division” when casting their ballot for the November election.
The two former lawmakers lambasted Trump as they explained why they made the decision to vote Trump out. According to Djou and Edwards, Trump does not align with Republican principles or characteristics as he lacks “basic self-control” and “inner character.”
“Donald Trump may pretend to be heir to the great Republican tradition that appealed to us both but he is no Republican. He is simply an ill-formed man who lacks basic self-control and shows no semblance of inner character,” they said.
They also stressed the importance of a president possessing a sense of civility — another trait they believe Trump does not possess given his recent actions.
“Civility is a trait of inner character and self-confidence. That is why we are so disturbed by Trump’s name-calling and childish taunting, his penchant for conspiracy theories and his embrace of conspiracy websites, all of which reflect a disturbing paranoia,” the pair wrote.
While the two agreed that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden may not be perfect, they concluded that he is a “man of humble decency” with the ability to re-establish America’s “sense of national unity.”
“Joe Biden is not a perfect man, but he is a man of humble decency. America needs a restored sense of national unity, basic civility and true character in our president,” the pair wrote, adding, “After four years of reckless Trumpian chaos and division, we believe it is time for a new president and ask that you join us.”
2020 Election
Colin Powell ally calls on House to begin ‘immediate’ impeachment hearings on Bill Barr
Appearing on MSNBC on Saturday Morning with Ali Velshi, former Colin Powell chief of staff Lawrence Wilkerson said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) should immediately begin impeachment hearings against Attorney General Bill Barr.
After discussing Donald Trump's threat to not strep down peacefully should he lose in November, Wilkerson turned his ire on Barr who has been accused of acting like the president's personal attorney.
Addressing Trump's riling up his base with accusations of election theft, Wilkerson said, "This is a very, very dicey situation that he's creating, and I don't think he's smart enough to realize that he is creating it to the extent that he is."
2020 Election
Secret conversations show just how long staffers have been concerned about Trump’s refusal to leave office
One former White House staffer has revealed President Donald Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power is actually a previous concern now coming to fruition.
Olivia Troye — former aide for Vice President Mike Pence who also served as a member of the coronavirus task force as an advisor on counterterrorism and homeland security — shared details about concerns surrounding the possibility of Trump refusing to leave office at the end of his presidential term.
During an interview with CNN on Friday evening, Troye weighed in on Trump's words tat sparked a media firestorm this week as she recalled conversations she had behind closed doors with other White House staffers.
2020 Election
Here’s the real reason Trump is being so open about his plot to steal the election
It's been pretty clear for months that Trump knows he's losing, and his plan to cling to power rests on getting more Democrats to vote absentee than Republicans, claiming that those mail ballots are inherently fraudulent and then waging a scorched earth campaign to prevent them from being counted or, perhaps, to persuade states with Republican legislatures to send Trump electors to DC even if Biden wins them. Chaos and uncertainty are necessary ingredients.