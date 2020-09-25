Lake Trump? Disputed reservoir could be named after US president
In addition to his own golf clubs and hotels, Donald Trump may soon have a lake named after him following proposals to christen a contested Balkan reservoir in his honour.
The lake in question is a 24-kilometre (15-mile) stretch of water straddling the border of former war foes Serbia and Kosovo, who both claim ownership and have different names for it.
A huge banner appeared Thursday on Kosovo’s side of the reservoir reading “Lake Trump”, while another hung over a bridge thanked Trump for “bringing peace” following recent US-brokered agreements between Kosovo and Serbia.
The tussle over ownership of the lake — called Ujman in Kosovo and Gazivode in Serbia — is one of many disputes still haunting the neighbours 20 years after they broke apart in war.
After the banners emerged, Kosovo’s Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti wrote on Twitter that he “welcomed” the proposal to rename the body of water “Lake Trump” in honour of the “historic economic normalization agreement” signed at the White House in early September.
The agreements, which analysts said were light on substance despite Trump’s insistence on their “historic” nature, included a commitment to a feasibility study for “sharing” the lake.
According to Trump advisor Richard Grenell, who led talks on the agreements, the idea of Lake Trump was originally a joke.
“There was this incredible fight about the name so I kind of jokingly said… well, I’m going to keep referring to it as Lake Trump”, Grenell said in an interview with a US talk show.
“And both leaders jumped at it and said -– I’m OK with Lake Trump, let’s call it Lake Trump”, he added.
Serbia’s government has not yet commented on the matter.
Three quarters of the reservoir lies in Kosovo, while the rest is in Serbia.
But the dispute is not just a quarrel about the name.
The lake is the crucial source of drinking water for more than a third of Kosovo’s 1.8 million population, and a cooling source for the coal plants that produce almost all of Kosovo’s electricity.
Serbia, which still does not recognise its former province’s independence, considers the lake its property.
Locals in the surrounding area, a northern part of Kosovo home mainly to ethnic Serbs, were unclear of who was behind the naming initiative.
“I don’t know who put the signs and banners”, Srdjan Vulovic, a local mayor, told AFP.
Ordinary people had mixed views.
“I can put a sign on a building that says Dragica’s building, but that won’t make it mine, or change its name. There are procedures on how to rename a lake”, Dragica Jeftic, a pensioner from Mitrovica told AFP.
But Bojan Savic, a student, thought it was “not a bad idea”.
“It has echoed around the world, and it is good that we have American support”.
Ted Cruz says Democrats are the real problem after Trump refuses to commit to a peaceful transition of power
WASHINGTON — With President Donald Trump continuing Thursday to call into question the integrity of the upcoming election, many Texas Republicans in Congress insisted that there would be a peaceful transition of power if Trump loses this November.
But most delivered their statements without mentioning or engaging with the president's comments.
Trump shocked many in the nation's capital on Wednesday when he declined to commit to a peaceful transition in the event his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, defeats him in November. He said he was worried about mail-in voting, repeating his oft-stated concern that it could lead to fraud. Multiple states have used mail-in voting for years without any sign of widespread fraud.
Florida Trump voter abandons the president after suffering ‘a terrifying case’ of COVID-19
President Trump must win Florida in 2020. Polls already give a slight edge to Joe Biden, and the recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could bring out even more voters. As the Los Angeles Times points out, the coronavirus pandemic began to eat away at Trump's popularity in the state sometime around June. To date, the virus has killed 13,800 people in Florida.
The Times tells the story of Priscilla Skalka, who voted for Trump in 2016, but now thinks he lacks what it takes to run the country.
"The pandemic has upended Skalka’s life, first with depression as it kept family away, then with a terrifying case of COVID-19 that put her in intensive care at a St. Petersburg hospital," the Times' Michael Finnegan writes. "She believes Trump failed to take the threat seriously early on."
Kayleigh McEnany is ‘clearing the way’ for Trump to claim victory before all the votes are counted: CNN
Analyzing the latest attempts by Donald Trump's White House to both sow chaos and undermine the legitimacy of the November 3rd election, CNN's Stephen Collinson wrote that press secretary Kayleigh McEnany is busy setting the stage for Trump to quickly claim victory before all the votes are counted.
With the president refusing to say he would peacefully hand over the reins of government should he lose and telling reporters, "we're going to have to see what happens," Collinson claimed McEnany is using her daily press conferences to spout lies and accusations that will later be used by the president if it is a close election.