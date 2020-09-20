Lamar Alexander refuses to stand against Trump Supreme Court choice

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN) is an outgoing Senator but he is firmly supporting President Donald Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In a statement released Sunday, Alexander claimed that the so-called “McConnell Rule” doesn’t count because the Senate and the White House is ruled by Republicans. The “McConnell Rule” was never a rule until McConnell decided he didn’t want former President Barack Obama to nominate another justice when conservative Justice Antonin Scalia died suddenly.

“Senator McConnell is only doing what Democrat leaders have said they would do if the shoe were on the other foot,” said Alexander.

He was never seen as a possible vote against McConnell, as a conservative.

See his statement below: