‘Leaks, lies and no answers’: Family still demanding justice 6 years after Eric Garner’s death
NEW YORK — There have been “leaks, lies and no answers” for six years about the death of Eric Garner at the hands of NYPD officers, lawyers for the Staten Island man’s family argued Monday.Like this oft-repeated detail: Garner was selling untaxed cigarettes before his caught-on-video bust.“One officer from a football field away said he saw Eric Garner selling smokes,” lawyer Alvin Bragg said at a virtual court hearing. “Another said he saw Eric Garner trying to break up a fight. Allow us to explore the underlying facts that have not yet been determined.”Bragg’s impassioned plea to Manhattan Su…
Trump administration has secretly withheld millions from FDNY 9/11 health program
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has secretly siphoned nearly $4 million away from a program that tracks and treats FDNY firefighters and medics suffering from 9/11-related illnesses, the New York Daily News has learned.The Treasury Department started withholding parts of payments — nearly four years ago — meant to cover medical services for firefighters, emergency medical technicians and paramedics treated by the FDNY World Trade Center Health Program, documents obtained by The News reveal.The payments were authorized and made by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health,... (more…)
‘Their strategy is bizarre’: Top elections forecaster baffled by Trump campaign’s spending
FiveThirtyEight founder Nate Silver on Friday expressed bewilderment at President Donald Trump's campaign strategy heading into the home stretch of the 2020 election.
Reacting to a report that the Trump campaign has pulled advertising from key swing states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, Silver said he was surprised at the way the president's team was seemingly letting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have unanswered control of the airwaves.