Quantcast
Connect with us

Legal scholars explain how Democrats can pack the Supreme Court if Trump and McConnell ram through RBG’s replacement

Published

1 min ago

on

Nancy Pelosi (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds:AFP)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, following the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, September 18, stressed that if President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are determined to ram a far-right extremist through the Senate, everything will be on the table for Democrats — and one possibility that is being discussed is packing the Court. Journalist Matthew S. Schwartz discusses that possibility on National Public Radio’s website, drawing on the insights of legal and constitutional scholars.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last time Democrats tried to pack the Supreme Court by increasing the number of justices was during the 1930s under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who was frustrated that some of the more conservative justices were hostile to his New Deal. Ultimately, FDR and other Democrats of the 1930s abandoned that idea, although some historians believe that the threat of adding more justices to the High Court scared some right-wing justices into being more New Deal-friendly.

Congress, under the U.S. Constitution, is free to increase or decrease the number of Supreme Court Justices. Throughout most of U.S. history, the Court has had nine justices, although there was a period in the 1860s when it had ten justices. Congress reduced that number to eight in 1866 and increased to nine in 1869.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Schwartz notes, has so far rejected the idea of packing the Court. And when ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos asked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to weigh in on that subject following Ginsburg’s death, she responded, “Let’s just win the election. Let’s hope that the president will see the light.”

But some Democratic senators, Schwartz notes, have said they are open to the idea of packing the High Court and having more than nine justices, including Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell is drawing widespread criticism for insisting that the Senate should vote to confirm a Trump nominee before the election in November — especially in light of his actions in 2016 following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. That year, President Barack Obama nominated the centrist Judge Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court, but McConnell wouldn’t even consider Obama’s nominee — arguing that it was unfair to even bring Garland up for a vote during a presidential election year. But following Ginsburg’s death, he is hypocritically arguing that Ginsburg’s seat should be filled before the election and making the ridiculous claim that this situation is different because a Republican president is in power.

Brian Leiter, a law professor at the University of Chicago, told NPR, “The Republicans packed the Court after Scalia’s death when they denied President Obama his choice. Now, they want to pack it further and more consequentially, given that they would appoint a conservative to replace the liberal Ginsburg. If they pack the Court, the Democrats would be crazy not to do their own court packing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilya Somin, a law professor at Mason University, opposes increasing the number of Supreme Court justices but believes that it is a strong possibility if Trump and McConnell ram a nominee through the U.S. Senate and Democrats regain control of the Senate in November.

Somin told NPR, “If the GOP goes forward with trying to fill the seat this year regardless of the election result, I think there is a substantial likelihood (at least 50% or more) that the Democrats will respond with court-packing, the next time they get a chance to do so.” But Somin believes that court packing is a “terrible idea” because “it would lead to a spiral that undermines the institution of judicial review….. I don’t see any likely way of avoiding the spiral, once one party has passed a court-packing bill once.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Economist asks if ‘red state governors are getting their people killed to help Trump’

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

Economist Dean Baker, the cofounder of the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR), feels he must ask if Trump-loving governors are putting their own citizens' lives at risk to help President Donald Trump's re-election bid.

In a new analysis posted at CEPR's website, Baker notes that many red states have recently seen a spike in COVID-19 positivity rates, which he thinks suggests that they aren't doing nearly as much testing as they should be.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump denounced as ‘evil’ for cooking up ‘disgusting lie’ about RGB’s dying wish

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

President Donald Trump appalled social media users by suggesting that Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish was a Democratic "hoax."

The president questioned a statement dictated to her granddaughter -- "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed" -- during his wide-ranging interview Monday morning on "Fox & Friends," where he promised to nominate Ginsburg's replacement by the end of the week.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The View’s Whoopi Goldberg cuts off Meghan McCain as she flips out over Trump’s SCOTUS pick getting ‘Kavanaugh’ed’

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 21, 2020

By

"The View" co-hosts broke into a shouting match after Meghan McCain filibustered about accused rapist Brett Kavanaugh as a justification for Republican hypocrisy on judicial nominations.

Co-host Sara Haines patiently waited for McCain for finish her comments and when she turned to point out Republican hypocrisy when former President Barack Obama appointed Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court 10 months before an election. Currently, America is in an election, with people already casting ballots and going to the polls.

A crown-wearing McCain cut in to rant that 47 percent of the American public considers themselves pro-life, including herself, and that possible female nominees are already being ripped for their religion.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE