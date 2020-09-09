Legendary Watergate reporter calls new Trump tapes bigger than Nixon and ‘the smoking gun of his negligence’

In a CNN interview with former Bob Woodward partner Carl Bernstein, the reporter explained that the tapes of President Donald Trump are far worse than anything they captured of Richard Nixon.

“We are listening to the President of the United States, on tape, deliberately undermining the… national security of the United States… It is the smoking gun of his negligence,” he said Wednesday.

“It’s stunning, and I think we all need to take a deep breath and understand exactly what it is we have learned,” he went on. “We are listening to the president of the United States on tape deliberately undermining the security — national security of the United States, the health and well being of the people of the United States, and he’s doing this knowingly, in realtime.”

Bernstein went on to say that the quotes that Woodward got from Gen. Jim Mattis and others are a clear indication that the president is unfit to fulfill the office of the presidency.

“Instead of leveling with the country, he covers up,” Bernstein continued. “We listen to him cover up this grave national emergency. This is one of the great presidential felonies of all time, maybe the greatest presidential felony. And we have the smoking gun tape of the president committing the felony.”

See the video below:

Legendary journalist Carl Bernstein reacts to Bob Woodward's conversation with Donald Trump. "We are listening to the President of the United States, on tape, deliberately undermining the… national security of the United States… It is the smoking gun of his negligence." pic.twitter.com/BKudA3sk88 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 9, 2020