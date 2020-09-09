Quantcast
Connect with us

Legendary Watergate reporter calls new Trump tapes bigger than Nixon and ‘the smoking gun of his negligence’

Published

29 mins ago

on

Veteran journalist Carl Bernstein on CNN (Screen capture)

In a CNN interview with former Bob Woodward partner Carl Bernstein, the reporter explained that the tapes of President Donald Trump are far worse than anything they captured of Richard Nixon.

“We are listening to the President of the United States, on tape, deliberately undermining the… national security of the United States… It is the smoking gun of his negligence,” he said Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s stunning, and I think we all need to take a deep breath and understand exactly what it is we have learned,” he went on. “We are listening to the president of the United States on tape deliberately undermining the security — national security of the United States, the health and well being of the people of the United States, and he’s doing this knowingly, in realtime.”

Bernstein went on to say that the quotes that Woodward got from Gen. Jim Mattis and others are a clear indication that the president is unfit to fulfill the office of the presidency.

“Instead of leveling with the country, he covers up,” Bernstein continued. “We listen to him cover up this grave national emergency. This is one of the great presidential felonies of all time, maybe the greatest presidential felony. And we have the smoking gun tape of the president committing the felony.”

See the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Has the United States
failed in its response
to the Covid-19 pandemic?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Legendary Watergate reporter calls new Trump tapes bigger than Nixon and ‘the smoking gun of his negligence’

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

In a CNN interview with former Bob Woodward partner Carl Bernstein, the reporter explained that the tapes of President Donald Trump are far worse than anything they captured of Richard Nixon.

"We are listening to the President of the United States, on tape, deliberately undermining the... national security of the United States... It is the smoking gun of his negligence," he said Wednesday.

"It’s stunning, and I think we all need to take a deep breath and understand exactly what it is we have learned," he went on. "We are listening to the president of the United States on tape deliberately undermining the security — national security of the United States, the health and well being of the people of the United States, and he’s doing this knowingly, in realtime."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘I want to project strength’: Trump admits downplaying coronavirus and defends his lying by calling it ‘leadership’

Published

40 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Calling his recorded interview with Bob Woodward on the coronavirus a "political hit job," President Donald Trump says his stance on the pandemic – lying to the American public since the start – is "leadership."

In a Wednesday afternoon press conference he admitted to downplaying the coronavirus, while on tape as far back as February he can be heard discussing just how deadly the coronavirus is.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Tom Cotton admits he’d bring down landmark Supreme Court case just after Trump said he’d nominate him as a Justice

Published

47 mins ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump used his Wednesday press briefing to announce new justices that he wants to nominate to the U.S. Supreme Court if he is elected to a second term in office.

Among those people was Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). But just moments after Trump said Cotton's name, he indicated that he was ready, willing, and able to completely remove the landmark Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade.

It's a case that has served as a dealbreaker for some Republican women who still believe in small government and keeping the government out of a woman's medical decisions. Such was the case with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who said she was pro-choice and refused to approve of a justice who would undermine Roe. She then voted to approve Justice Brett Kavanaugh, however, who has proved to vote against everything he promised her.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image