‘Liar’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasted after The View interview for trying to lecture the Black community

Published

27 mins ago

on

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The internet unleashed on “The View” for welcoming former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to promote her new book on the show.

Sanders, who toed President Donald Trump’s line on Black Lives Matter protests, was fact-checked for her logic that police aren’t all to blame because of “bad apples,” but protesters are to blame for “bad apples.”

Other viewers were furious that the show allowed Sanders to come on the show because it was assumed she would lie just as she did for the president.

At one point, Sanders complained that the worst thing that has ever happened to her was that someone spit on her car in front of her and her children. As one person pointed out, Jacob Blake’s children had to watch him shot seven times.

Co-host Sunny Hostin was celebrated for owning Sanders by saying that Trump can’t blame Biden or “democratic mayors” when all of it is happening under his watch. Trump has claimed that under Biden things would be horrific, but when it comes to his own responsibility, it’s the mayors’ fault.

You can see the other comments from viewers below:

