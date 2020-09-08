‘Liar’ Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasted after The View interview for trying to lecture the Black community

The internet unleashed on “The View” for welcoming former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to promote her new book on the show.

Sanders, who toed President Donald Trump’s line on Black Lives Matter protests, was fact-checked for her logic that police aren’t all to blame because of “bad apples,” but protesters are to blame for “bad apples.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: You can't blame all cops for what the bad apples do. The cops are great. Also Sarah Huckabee Sanders: These protesters are looters, burn businesses and are bad people. #TheView pic.twitter.com/NRWJcE6zg5 — Person von McPersonson (@person_von) September 8, 2020

Other viewers were furious that the show allowed Sanders to come on the show because it was assumed she would lie just as she did for the president.

#TheView Whomever booked Sara Huckabee Sanders needs to be fired. Do not give liars free airtime. pic.twitter.com/sZ99VofF2p — scoma60 (@scoma60) September 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point, Sanders complained that the worst thing that has ever happened to her was that someone spit on her car in front of her and her children. As one person pointed out, Jacob Blake’s children had to watch him shot seven times.

@SaraHuckabee said her 3 year old had to experience someone spitting on her car which was the worst..Jacob Blake's kids had to experience him getting shot in the back by a police officer.😡#TheView — Elaine Costa❤🍾🍷💰 (@elove817) September 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

@SHSanders45 Talk to us again about how you have been called names. This list hasn't been updated since spring 2018. #TheView pic.twitter.com/biQW7fuP69 — They Call Me Mom❤ 🌊 (@MomOf3Pgh) September 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-host Sunny Hostin was celebrated for owning Sanders by saying that Trump can’t blame Biden or “democratic mayors” when all of it is happening under his watch. Trump has claimed that under Biden things would be horrific, but when it comes to his own responsibility, it’s the mayors’ fault.

“This is Trump’s America. It’s under your President’s watch.” Kudos to Sunny handling that interview like a real champ. #TheView pic.twitter.com/1H1DyR3QtJ — Chantay Berry 💛🐝 (@iamchanteezy) September 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the other comments from viewers below:

I'm sure Breonna Taylor can rest well knowing that, at least, she was employed at the time police officers unjustly killed her right Sarah? @SarahHuckabee #TheView — Jess (@Honey223344) September 8, 2020

What does Sarah Sanders know about empowering the black community? #TheView pic.twitter.com/dLcND8iDp0 — This is a Justeece stan account 🌴 (@TheTerriDiaries) September 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Behar’s eyes are literally about to fall off with all that rollin😜. In fact, I think she’s about to destroy her computer screen with her clogs 🤣🤣🤣 #ImWithHer #TheView #JoyBehar pic.twitter.com/BwRX8hCOVv — JC (@britishwestindi) September 8, 2020

“The president was the one that empowered me more than anyone else.” -Sarah Sanders The way I just cackled. Hell is HOT. #TheView pic.twitter.com/80MdbkASuB — This is a Justeece stan account 🌴 (@TheTerriDiaries) September 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Oh Sarah Huckabee, he didn’t give you a voice. You were his parrot. #TheView — suzan189 (@suzan189) September 8, 2020

I’ll be back later. I’m not up for listening to lies and propaganda from this woman this morning. It’s way too early #TheView pic.twitter.com/Sc7ryf7GCU — Phenomenally Black ✊🏾 🌊🌊 Biden/Harris 2020 (@luvwinsresist) September 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

#TheView Meghan Mccain talking about journalism is like Homer Simpson delivering a lecture about nuclear physics. — ACDCCronkite (@AcdcCronkite) September 8, 2020

#TheView I like how Sunny Hostin kept saying JACOB BLAKE, JACOB BLAKE, JACOB BLAKE, JACOB BLAKE. pic.twitter.com/fBasyhJVPP — John Richardson ♑ (@Solomon33John) September 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunny Saying This Is Trump”s America,Is Nothing Short Of The Truth💯 #TheView pic.twitter.com/na4sjCwVe5 — Faith Cameron🌹✨💜 (@FaithvCam5) September 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

#TheView Sarah Huckabee .. Whoopi cut this Bit*h mic off please make her.. pic.twitter.com/yVY2uLtLpu — Sharon Godbolt (@SharonGodbolt) September 8, 2020

is it me or is sanders still acting like trumps press sec? she's giving us nothing but non-answers and campaign schtick! #TheView pic.twitter.com/6phwfgaJcp — 🆂🅸🆂 ♡ is voting blue💎 (@DemTweetsThoSis) September 8, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Lordt… here comes Sarah Huckabee Sanders blowing smoke up all our arses about trump #TheView pic.twitter.com/UJoXwsrthM — RealityBabbler (@RealityBabbler) September 8, 2020

YES JOY 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Sarah Lieabee Sanders got the nerve to talk about words hurting her but worked for a man who insults people daily! Joy Behar zapped her with the words NOT deeds rebuttal #TheView pic.twitter.com/Ld7owSwu7o — #BidenHARRIS2020 (@Vince_Aries) September 8, 2020

So my takeaway from the Sarah Sanders segment so far is that Trump hated John McCain and that Biden has been President for the past 4 years which is why the country is a shithole? #TheView pic.twitter.com/Y7HCmap6xF — Uncancel 2020 – MVP Kamala Harris 🐶🌍💖 (@twittyhaj) September 8, 2020

#TheView why did you guys invite Sarah Huckabee on just so she could tell freaking lies? pic.twitter.com/h4iZp3buE0 — Bushido Brown (@Charles79773886) September 8, 2020

I for one don't give a damn about how "tough" Sarah's life has been. She decided to LIE and CON America for an EVIL, RACIST POS! That's all! #TheView pic.twitter.com/ICNIp8lWU6 — Wayne Pittman, Jr. 🌊 🌊🐐💪🏿🙋🏿‍♂️ (@Sony12Play) September 8, 2020

I am always intrigued when a white person tries to speak for the entire Black community. #theview pic.twitter.com/awq4s6OOh5 — Mr Tube Talk (@mrtubetalk) September 8, 2020

Thank You Auntie Joy🥳 All Y’all Republicans Who Are So Outraged When Black People Kneel For The Flag,When The Flag Doesn’t Apply To Us,Were Is Y’all Outrage When Y’all President Says That Shit About Veterans,Hell People In Your Family Who’ve Served😒#TheView pic.twitter.com/ZcQpUQP57u — Faith Cameron🌹✨💜 (@FaithvCam5) September 8, 2020

Me looking at Sarah Huckabee Sanders right now. #TheView pic.twitter.com/Ja2GFusMvv — THDARDEN (@tani_taniha) September 8, 2020

#TheView Joy is calling Sarah Huckabee Sanders a hypocrite & I am here for it!!! pic.twitter.com/701HJYimWx — scoma60 (@scoma60) September 8, 2020

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a long winded windbag. #TheView pic.twitter.com/d7IVxW4ifG — Cozy TV Cat Lover (@Cozytvcatlover) September 8, 2020

Sarah Huckabee should have not came on this show. Whoopi, Joy, Sunny tearing her ass up 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #TheView pic.twitter.com/QXgd6xmb3d — red god of arakko (@celmation) September 8, 2020

Sarah Huckabee , Joe Biden is not the president.. He isn’t the president and went to see Jacob Blake’s family. You can say that about your president. #TheView Thanks @sunny for gathering her pic.twitter.com/ql6zAT3UQ6 — Jason's Lyric (@JRzthoughts) September 8, 2020

Me looking at Sarah Huckabee Sanders on #TheView right now. She can't help spouting BS

I can't with her pic.twitter.com/JKa6XPtBSQ — Monica (@Monica_AnyEvery) September 8, 2020

I’m having ptsd flashbacks of @SarahHuckabee obfuscating & provoking the press. Lying through her teeth while giving no actual answers. It’s all she did in that segment. What a waste of time. Can we consider this her curtain call and let her whimper off into irrelevance? #TheView — julie rose (@ifyousaysodeary) September 8, 2020