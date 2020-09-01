Quantcast
‘Like our own Charlottesville’: America’s culture war lands on tiny, mostly white Washington Island

Published

1 min ago

on

Lopez Island in the San Juans off the coast of Washington has long had a special reputation, which they advertise before you come.“Don’t be startled,” the visitors bureau cautions, “when people wave at you from their cars. This is the ‘Friendly Isle.’”But that nickname has become a rueful joke to some Lopezians this summer, as the bitter cultural and political fights of the nation suddenly broke out on the rural West Coast island.Somehow it’s gotten so tense that as the summer closes, small bands of islanders have taken to staying up all night holding vigils, by the side of the road, to guard …

Donald Trump campaign aide was paid $20,000 a month by Steve Bannon nonprofit linked to alleged fraud

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

Senior Trump campaign official Jason Miller appears to have been paid about $20,000 a month for work done for a nonprofit co-founded by indicted former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, according to public court filings obtained by Salon.

The nonprofit — now reportedly under investigation in connection with the federal charges against Bannon — started paying Miller the same month that Bannon's associates learned they were under federal investigation, court documents and public reports show.

Liberty University opens investigation in Jerry Falwell Jr’s handing of ‘financial, real estate and legal matters’

Published

14 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

In the wake of now-former president and chancellor Jerry Falwell, Jr.'s resignation under a cloud of scandal, shame and rumors Liberty University has announced it is opening a "thorough investigation" into his handling of "financial, real estate and legal matters."

The New York Times reports Liberty's board of trustees "announced on Monday that it had retained an independent forensic firm to conduct an investigation into the school’s operations under Jerry Falwell Jr., who resigned last week in the wake of a sex scandal after serving as its president and chancellor since 2007."

NYT reporter’s new book makes explosive claims about Mueller and Russia — that the Times didn’t report

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump reportedly told White House counsel Don McGahn that he was not concerned about special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation because he could always just “settle” with Mueller, according to a new book by New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt.

“At one point, as the investigation seemed to be intensifying,” Schmidt says, according to an excerpt reviewed by Axios, Trump told McGahn there was “nothing to worry about because if it was zeroing in on him, he would simply settle with Mueller. He would settle the case, as if he were negotiating terms in a lawsuit.”

