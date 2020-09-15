Lincoln Project condenses Donald Trump’s 90-minute Nevada rally into 74 hilarious seconds

On Monday, The Lincoln Project released a video that clipped together 74 seconds of some of the strangest moments at President Donald Trump’s 90-minute campaign rally in Minden, Nevada on Saturday.

In one portion of the video, Trump says that he likes to shorten “Comcast” to “Con.” In another portion, Trump brags that he won, “the great state of this and that.” In yet another, he claims there is “no wind” that evening as the flags blow behind him, and says, “You want to see a bird cemetery? Try walking under a windmill sometime.”

Watch below: