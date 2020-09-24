Lincoln Project drops new ad slamming Trump’s claim that COVID-19 ‘affects virtually nobody’
The anti-Trump Republican PAC Lincoln Project dropped a new ad this Thursday, slamming President Trump’s comments where he said the coronavirus “affect virtually nobody,” especially young people.
The ad repeatedly plays a clip of Trump making the claim while reminding viewers of death statistics from the virus.
Watch the new ad below:
