Lincoln Project drops new ad slamming Trump’s claim that COVID-19 ‘affects virtually nobody’

Published

5 mins ago

on

The anti-Trump Republican PAC Lincoln Project dropped a new ad this Thursday, slamming President Trump’s comments where he said the coronavirus “affect virtually nobody,” especially young people.

The ad repeatedly plays a clip of Trump making the claim while reminding viewers of death statistics from the virus.

Watch the new ad below:

2020 Election

Republicans call out Trump’s comments on refusing to leave peacefully — but never mention him by name

Published

1 min ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

Several Republican lawmakers on Thursday seemingly called out President Donald Trump for refusing to say if he'd allow for a peaceful transfer of power -- but none of them actually mentioned the president by name.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) was the first out of the gate on Wednesday night, when he tweeted that "any suggestion that a president might not respect this Constitutional guarantee is both unthinkable and unacceptable."

He was followed on Thursday morning by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), who more opaquely said that "as we have done for over two centuries we will have a legitimate & fair election" and "at noon on Jan 20,2021 we will peacefully swear in the President."

MSNBC’s Morning Joe rips Rand Paul’s COVID-19 lies: He’s ‘a guy that goes around calling himself a doctor’

Published

10 mins ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough bashed Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus he caught himself -- and continued showing up for work at the Capitol.

The first senator to test positive for COVID-19 clashed Wednesday with Dr. Anthony Fauci over the pandemic response and herd immunity, and the "Morning Joe" host mocked the Kentucky Republican, who's an ophthalmologist.

