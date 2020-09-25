Quantcast
Connect with us

Lincoln Project drops new ad targeting ‘hypocritical Republican Senators’ pushing Trump’s SCOTUS pick

Published

1 min ago

on

The anti-Trump Republican PAC Lincoln Project dropped a new ad this Friday, this time targeting President Trump’s upcoming announcement of his pick to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the “hypocritical Republican Senators who have vowed to push Trump’s nomination through the Senate before the next president can be sworn in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The 60-second ad ‘The Choice’ condemns Republican Senators for tearing the country apart in their unending quest for power and position. It admonishes their unchecked power in their attempt to remake America in Trump’s image,” the group said on its website.

Watch the new ad below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I feel sorry for Americans’ — The world grieves for the US because of Trump’s disastrous presidency

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

Reading non-U.S. publications is an excellent way to gauge what other countries are thinking about life in the United States under the Trump Administration. But U.S. publications sometimes address that subject as well, and New York Times reporter Hannah Beech — in an article published this week — takes an in-depth look at non-U.S. reactions to the effects that the coronavirus pandemic and other crises are having in the U.S.

From Canada to Myanmar, Beech reports, much of the world feels badly for Americans in light of how deadly COVID-19 has been in the United States — which leads the world in deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump argues BLM protests are ‘destroying many Black lives’: ‘It’s really hurting the black community’

Published

24 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

Speaking before a "Black Voices for Trump Coalition" rally in Atlanta, President Donald Trump lashed out at Americans who have protested police violence against Black Americans.

"Many of those who are spreading violence in our cities are supporters of an organization called Black Lives Matter or BLM," Trump said, despite the fact Black Lives Matter is not an organization, just the ideology that police shouldn't murder Black people.

The crowd at the "Black Voices for Trump Coalition" booed at the mention of BLM.

"It's really hurting the Black community," Trump said of protests against police killing Black citizens.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Anti-masker doctor flashes gun during video chat: ‘I’d rather be carrying a gun than masking up’

Published

45 mins ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

A California physician is the subject of controversy after he appeared in a video waving a handgun, saying he'd rather carry a concealed weapon than wear a mask, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Dr. Jeff Barke of Newport Beach has been a vocal opponent of mask wearing and has called for the reopening of schools and businesses. The video, which took place on September 16, also features anti-masker Peggy Hall. At one point in the conversation, Barke pulled out a 9-millimeter handgun.

“I live in Orange County, so I carry this wherever I go,” he says. “This is what I carry when I’m out in public to protect others and protect the public.

Continue Reading
 
 
Democracy is in peril. Invest in progressive news. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free. LEARN MORE