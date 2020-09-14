Quantcast
Connect with us

Lincoln Project mocks ‘Donald the con’ Trump for ‘spending almost $1 billion to go down 10 points’ in brutal new ad

Published

1 min ago

on

A new Lincoln Project ad mocks President Donald Trump for being a “con” who himself was “conned” by his own advisers.

Trump, who once claimed he would hire “all the best people,” raised $1.1 billion for his campaign, only to see $800 million fly out and not do anything to help his campaign.

But while the Trump campaign was spending millions on ads, campaign advisers were making buckets of their own cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You really don’t get what they did, do you, Donald,” the ad begins before citing yachts, fancy sports cars and other things his aides have purchased off of the millions they’ve made.

“It starts with a little ‘falling off the truck’ then more falls off. Pretty soon that $800 million you raised did nothing but make a lot of people rich and left you in a big hole,” it goes on.

The ad then attacks Jared Kushner as an “idiot,” who they allege is “in on the con.”

“No one has spent almost $1 billion to go down 10 points. You really have to work at that,” the ad mocks. It closes by saying that on Nov. 3, Trump will be the “biggest loser” and “sucker in history.”

See the video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump purposely
downplayed the Covid-19
pandemic to win the election?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

American woman blamed for dozens of COVID-19 cases after she went bar-hopping in Bavaria

Published

7 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

An American woman could be fined after German authorities blamed her for a coronavirus outbreak that sickened dozens.

The 26-year-old woman visited multiple pubs in the Alpine resort of Garmisch despite feeling symptoms from the highly contagious virus, and local officials believe she's responsible for numerous cases, reported The Local.

"The lady had symptoms, came to the test station and was told to stay in quarantine because of the symptoms, said city spokesman Stephan Scharf. "But she did not do so."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump’s re-election campaign handcuffed by voters’ mistrust of the president: conservative

Published

19 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

In her column for the Washington Post, never-Trumper conservative Jennifer Rubin explained that -- if polling is to be believed -- a 'supermajority" of voters don't believe Donald Trump is trustworthy, meaning his campaign will struggle to bring in much needed undecided voters into the fold with his attacks on Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Noting that the Trump campaign has jumped from calling Biden mentally incapable of governing to being a wild-eyed anarchist without making a dent in the polls where the president is trailing, Rubin suggested Trump is trapped due to his history of making things up.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘What won’t I like, Bob?’: Trump didn’t understand why Woodward’s book was going to be bad for him

Published

22 mins ago

on

September 14, 2020

By

CNN has new tapes from Bob Woodward from his interviews with President Donald Trump, which show a leader desperate for approval.

Woodward had already sent his book to the publishers when he had his 19th interview with the president, this one about what the book was about and how it would help him convey the truth about the six months at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It's a tough book," Woodward told Trump, noting that it'll be "close to the bone.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image