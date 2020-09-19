Lincoln Project releases devastating new ad against Republican Lindsey Graham

The chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee had his own words used against him in a hard-hitting new ad from the Lincoln Project.

“If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term, and the primary process has started, we’ll wait till the next election,” Graham promised The Atlantic‘s Jeffrey Goldberg in October of 2018.

It wasn’t the only time Graham had made such a claim, as was pointed out by Vanita Gupta, the president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights.

Just in case you don’t know – Lindsey Graham is now the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. We will use his words against him. — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) September 19, 2020

As Trump is pushing the Senate to confirm whomever he nominates, Graham’s statements have taken on added meaning.

Graham also has political considerations, the confirmation could keep him from campaigning in South Carolina, where he is facing a tough challenge from Jaime Harrison.

Here is the Lincoln Project’s new ad:

Lindsey said he wants us to use his words against him. Ok, done. pic.twitter.com/HrYrpVZyuw — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 20, 2020