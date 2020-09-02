Lincoln Project shames Trump with stories of POWs he said weren’t heroes: ‘They fought with their last bullet’

President Donald Trump has attacked prisoners of war for “getting captured.” Now he’s ignoring intelligence saying that Russia is paying bounties for the heads of American soldiers.

In the latest Lincoln Project attack ad, American soldiers’ faces from wars dating back to World War II when Nazis killed POWs with a machine gun, leaving their bodies in the snow. The Japanese beheaded American POWs. Some even ate their “still-warm bodies.”

“He’s a war hero because he was captured,” Trump said of the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ). “I like people that weren’t captured, OK?”

“No, Donald, you’re wrong,” the ad says. “They are heroes because they were captured. Thought we forgot?”

The ad was a collaboration between the Lincoln Project and Veterans for Responsible Leadership.

See it below:

American POWs are heroes because they were captured. Our soldiers deserve a president that has their backs. pic.twitter.com/BDaadXbm4m — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 3, 2020